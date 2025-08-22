Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumaklı highlighted the significance of efficient water management for municipalities during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Central Drinking Water Treatment Plant in Beyköy, a town in Düzce’s central district, northwestern Türkiye, on Aug. 21.

“The State Hydraulic Works (DSI) fulfills its duties abundantly. It never refuses any of our municipalities that cannot fulfill their own responsibilities or need assistance in this area. Our municipalities should manage water, not perception,” Yumaklı said.

He highlighted that DSI’s role is to ensure reliable water infrastructure, while local administrations must focus on proper water management rather than creating public perception.

Yumaklı noted that his ministry works around the clock to implement investments related to water, the vital source of life. “We are working day and night, 24/7, to carry out water-related investments without delay,” he said.

Underlining the achievements of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s leadership, Yumaklı pointed out that projects previously deemed impossible have been successfully completed. “Projects such as the Ilısu and Yusufeli dams, which have entered the global engineering literature in their categories, engineering marvels like Ermenek Dam, the Water Supply Project to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, as well as long-awaited projects like the Mavi Tunnel and Çine Adnan Menderes Dam, have all been realized,” he said.

He added that in the past 23 years, 10,663 facilities have been put into service, emphasizing the crucial role of drinking water projects. “In this context, 75 dams and reservoirs for drinking water supply have been built over the last 23 years. This has enabled the storage of an additional 3.4 billion cubic meters of water,” Yumaklı said.

Regarding infrastructure, Yumaklı explained that 5,500 kilometers of transmission lines have been laid from water sources to treatment plants. He also highlighted the scale of DSI’s investments: “The total length of pipes laid in all DSI projects reaches 115,000 kilometers (71,458 miles). To put it in perspective, if we lined them up around the world, it would circle the globe three times.”

Yumaklı stated that these infrastructure investments are being prepared to meet the water needs of cities until 2050. He noted that some cities have recently faced challenges with drinking water dams due to the climate crisis. “Some local administrations have not managed dams and water sources timely or efficiently, considering energy or other costs."

"Unfortunately, this has led to the current situation. During drought periods, primary sources must be used at maximum capacity throughout the year, and dams must be properly managed in dry summer months. Municipalities currently facing drinking water issues are experiencing these problems due to mismanagement or lack of coordination,” he said.

The minister also drew attention to water losses along the distribution system, which reach 50%-70% in some areas, urging municipalities to reduce these losses. He criticized some municipalities for misrepresenting the performance of DSI.

"Recently, some municipalities, due to non-compliance with operational plans or viewing investments to prevent water loss as unnecessary or unmarketable, have distorted reality and spread disinformation, claiming DSI is not performing its duties. This is completely unjustified, conceals the truth and is an attempt to mislead,” he said.

Yumaklı emphasized that DSI continues to cooperate with municipalities to meet the water needs of provinces. “Just as in Düzce, we will continue investments according to the needs of our provinces in cooperation and coordination with municipalities,” he said.

Highlighting national water policy, Yumaklı said that the 4th National Water Council meeting was held on Monday, where six important decisions were made to ensure the efficient use of water. He noted that these decisions, along with previous investments in water and irrigation, would be rapidly implemented for the benefit of citizens.

The minister also addressed Türkiye’s water stress. “Currently, per capita water availability is around 1,303 cubic meters. If it drops below 1,000 cubic meters, Türkiye will be recorded as a water-scarce country. To prevent this, aside from rainfall and climate factors, we must invest in infrastructure, manage water efficiently in agriculture, industry, and personal use, and implement the Water Efficiency Mobilization, launched under the auspices of first lady Emine Erdoğan in 2023, across all our provinces,” he said.

Yumaklı underlined the transformations in Düzce over the last 23 years in water and irrigation, with 47 projects worth approximately TL 13.5 billion ($329,155), including two dams, seven hydroelectric power plants, four drinking water facilities and 34 flood prevention projects. He added that 79 projects worth TL 27.654 billion are ongoing in DSI’s 2025 investment program for Düzce.

He also announced that the Central Drinking Water Treatment Plant would be operational for the people of Düzce by the end of 2026, with an investment cost of TL 1.3 billion, providing safe, healthy, and uninterrupted access to drinking water.

Referring to President Erdoğan’s principle that “protecting water is no different from protecting the homeland,” Yumaklı said DSI works to conserve water, use it efficiently, and pass it on to future generations.

He stressed the importance of citizen involvement: “We know that the strongest measure is the sensitivity each citizen shows in daily life. We ask for careful and efficient use of water. Protecting our water is a shared responsibility. I extend my gratitude to President Erdoğan, who provides guidance and encourages us to implement these investments quickly. May Türkiye, like water, remain sacred, fertile, and everlasting.”

After the ceremony, a prayer was held, and Yumaklı and other officials pressed the button to initiate the groundbreaking of the treatment plant.