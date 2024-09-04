A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on higher education cooperation between Türkiye and the African Union has been signed. The agreement was signed by professor Erol Özvar, president of the Higher Education Council (YÖK), and professor Mohammed Belhocine, commissioner for Education, Science, Technology and Innovation of the African Union.

The signing ceremony at YÖK was attended by ambassadors and representatives of African countries based in Ankara.

During the ceremony, Özvar emphasized that Türkiye and the African Union have strong economic, political and diplomatic relations, and noted that the MoU aims to further enhance these relations. It will strengthen academic exchange programs, faculty development and collaboration in science, technology, higher education and innovation.

Providing details about the MoU, Özvar said: "The MoU will promote cooperation between higher education institutions in Türkiye and the African Union in the fields of higher education, science, and research. Support will be provided to academic staff at the Pan-African University through Türkiye’s YÖK Scholarships. It outlines the framework for closer collaboration and information exchange in higher education, science, and research between Türkiye and the African Union, facilitating academic and scientific exchanges.

"Students, academic staff and researchers will have opportunities for educational and internship mobility and short-term research programs under certain programs. The parties will establish, implement, and develop joint diploma programs at undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral levels in accordance with their respective regulations. A 'Higher Education Working Group' will be formed to achieve the goals of the MoU."

Özvar expressed belief that the signing of the MoU marks the beginning of a new chapter in cooperation with the African Union in higher education. He mentioned that Türkiye would continue to strengthen bilateral cooperation, build new bridges, and host more international students.

Professor Mohammed Belhocine expressed honor in signing the MoU and extended gratitude to all involved.

Belhocine highlighted that the MoU represents the strong and growing collaboration between the African Union and Türkiye, aiming to create a framework for cooperation in higher education, science, and research. He emphasized the importance of this cooperation for Africa's development, believing that it will add value to African students, who are crucial assets for the successful implementation of Africa's 2063 agenda.

He also mentioned that regular consultations and review meetings will be held to ensure the effective and efficient implementation and communication of the MoU, and expressed his thanks.