Professor Dr. Mustafa Aydın, president of the Türkiye Smoking Prevention Association (TSSD), emphasized the importance of quitting smoking and encouraged individuals to take action for their health and future. He noted that smoking harms not only the smoker but also those around them, stressing that the fight against smoking requires both individual effort and societal support.

"A smoke-free life is everyone's right. Let’s break free from this harmful habit for your health and future. Quitting smoking may be difficult, but taking a step for your health today is invaluable. As a society, we can succeed in this fight by supporting each other," Aydın said.

He further highlighted that smoking leads to various chronic diseases and places a heavy burden on health care systems. Referring to the World Health Organization’s 2024 data, he pointed out that around 8 million people worldwide die each year due to smoking-related diseases. In Türkiye, thousands of lives are lost annually to this preventable addiction.

"Smoking is no longer just an individual problem; it has become a widespread crisis affecting all segments of society," Aydın said, stressing that quitting smoking is not just an individual choice but also a crucial step for public health.

He also called for widespread awareness and educational efforts throughout society. "Raising awareness about the dangers of smoking is crucial, especially among young people. We aim to use school programs, public awareness campaigns and youth-focused projects to prevent future generations from becoming addicted," he explained.

The TSSD has launched various initiatives to help individuals adopt healthy lifestyles, including support programs, informational activities and public service announcements.

Aydın emphasized the importance of support from public health services and civil society organizations for those wishing to quit smoking. "We are here to support individuals through health services and awareness projects in their fight against smoking addiction. Today, a smoker can take the first step toward a healthier future by deciding to quit, benefiting not only themselves but also their families."

Looking ahead to 2025, the association aims to reach broader audiences, focusing on raising awareness among young people about the dangers of smoking. Through collaborations with both public and private sectors, the TSSD plans to implement comprehensive projects to combat tobacco addiction and promote a smoke-free society in Türkiye.