The number of international university students in Türkiye is projected to reach 500,000 by 2028, according to the head of the Turkish Education Federation (TEF), Mert Şener.

“As of now, 340,000 foreign students are enrolled in our universities,” Şener said in a statement on May 7. “Our goal is to raise this figure to 500,000 within the next few years.”

Şener emphasized that Türkiye is rapidly emerging as a global hub for higher education, positioning itself among the leading countries attracting international students.

He underlined the broad benefits of international student mobility, noting that it provides substantial economic value to host countries while also fostering cultural exchange and advancing academic standards.

“International students strengthen diplomatic ties between nations and represent a form of qualified migration,” Şener added. “Türkiye gains significantly from this dynamic – many international alumni of Turkish universities have gone on to become diplomats and government ministers in their home countries.”

Şener pointed out that the number of international students at Turkish universities increases every year.

"With students coming from 200 countries, we are among the top 10 countries globally with the highest number of international students. Students from countries such as Syria, Iraq, Iran, the Turkic republics, Africa, Europe, Russia, the U.S. and China are studying in Türkiye. By increasing the number of international students, Türkiye aims to become a global hub in the field of higher education," he said.

Şener noted the support provided by the TEF to international students and indicated that during his recent visit to the U.S., he was hosted at the White House by officials from the Education Department.

He stated that TEF has launched a significant educational project for students from both countries to strengthen educational cooperation and expand mutual opportunities.

"This project will not only establish strong ties in the academic field but also culturally," Şener said.

"During my visit to the White House, the hospitality and attention shown to us were extremely impressive. On every visit to the U.S., we have been very pleased by the sincere and professional approach shown by American officials and diplomatic representatives."