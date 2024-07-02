Under the leadership of Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdoğan a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in social services was signed between the Republic of Türkiye Ministry of Family and Social Services and the Ministry of Social Development of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

At the ceremony held at the Presidential Complex, the memorandum was signed by Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş, minister of Family and Social Services for Türkiye, and Shamma bint Sohail Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Social Development for the UAE.

Additionally, an agreement was reached between the Ministry of Family and Social Services of the Republic of Türkiye and the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation for the reconstruction, maintenance and enhancement of the Sheikh Zayed Children's Homes Complex in Istanbul.

This agreement was signed by Ayşegül Yıldırım Kara, general director of Children's Services for the ministry, and Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, general director of the foundation.

Minister Göktaş highlighted the longstanding relationship between the UAE and Türkiye, emphasizing the significance of their collaboration in social services. She expressed pride in signing two agreements under the esteemed leadership of Erdoğan and hopes for continued growth in bilateral cooperation. Göktaş also stressed the importance of initiatives benefiting children, stating that any effort for them is never enough.

Minister Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrouei acknowledged the milestone achieved through this collaboration, wishing success for both countries through the agreement.

Agreements

The memorandum of understanding in social services between the two ministries encompasses strengthening families and women, developing policies for women's employment, ensuring full and effective social participation of disabled individuals, promoting active aging and enhancing social services for families, women, children, disabled individuals and the elderly by sharing knowledge, experience and best practices.

The memorandum for the reconstruction, maintenance, and enhancement of the Sheikh Zayed Children's Homes Complex in Istanbul includes plans for a rehabilitation center, children's homes, sports center, landscaping and infrastructure, as well as the restoration of a mosque and the construction of a science and technology campus.