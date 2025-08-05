As Türkiye’s scandal involving fake diplomas and driver’s licenses continues to dominate headlines, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Tuesday that 197 suspects have been apprehended, 37 detained and 150 placed under judicial control in connection with ongoing operations.

In a post on his social media account, Yerlikaya provided details about the operations.

“In two coordinated operations held simultaneously in 23 provinces on Jan. 7 and in 16 provinces on May 23, a total of 197 suspects were apprehended. Of these, 37 were detained and 150 were placed under judicial control,” Yerlikaya said.

Regarding the production of electronic signatures (e-signatures) with forged documents and illegal access to public systems, Yerlikaya explained that the first wave of operations was conducted by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation focused on offenses including “forgery of official documents, violations related to the Measurement, Selection and Placement Center services and unauthorized access to information systems.” The Ankara Cyber Crime Division led the efforts.

Yerlikaya added that fake driver’s licenses and Turkish identity cards were used to apply for and produce electronic signatures at branches and offices of electronic certification providers "TÜRKTRUST" and "E-IMZATR" in Adana, Mersin, Hatay, Ankara and Istanbul.

These e-signatures were then used to gain unauthorized access to public institutions’ systems to carry out illegal activities. On Jan. 7, during a simultaneous operation centered in Ankara and spanning 23 provinces, 126 suspects were arrested and 17 detained.

A photo from the house of the gang leader Ziya Kadiroğlu, undisclosed location, Türkiye, Aug. 5, 2025. (IHA Photo)

In the second wave of operations, held on May 23 across 16 provinces, 61 suspects were apprehended and 20 detained in connection with charges including forgery of official documents, violations related to Measurement, Selection and Placement Center services, unauthorized access to information systems, obstructing or damaging information systems, data destruction or alteration and violations of the electronic signature law.

Yerlikaya stated, “Ten suspects wanted in connection with the investigations were apprehended following the operations. The criminal network was dismantled and its members detained.”

“Investigations uncovered 57 fake diplomas, 108 fake driver’s licenses and four counterfeit high school diplomas. We remain determined to continue our operations so that no crime or criminal goes unpunished,” he added.

According to court files, the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation in 2024 following a complaint by a public official whose e-signature had been copied.

The investigation revealed that the electronic certification providers TÜRKTRUST and E-IMZATR used fake driver’s licenses and Turkish ID cards at their branches and offices in Adana, Mersin, Hatay, Ankara and Istanbul to create electronic signatures for officials working in public institutions. Further investigation revealed that the suspects gained unauthorized access to multiple public systems.

Two indictments prepared by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office detailed how the suspects generated e-signatures. For example, the e-signature of the head of Gazi University’s Student Affairs was created at TÜRKTRUST’s Adana branch. Suspects used the official’s real identity details but inserted a photo of one organizers, suspect Mihyedin Yakışır.

The e-signature was approved by another suspect, Halil Erkoç, who also worked at the same branch. Both those who created and approved e-signatures are among the suspects. Six public officials’ e-signatures were copied using only Yakışır’s photo.

Indictments show that suspects copied the e-signatures of the head and deputy head of the Information Technologies and Communications Authority (BTK), the head of the Higher Education Council (YÖK) Education and Training Department, the head of the National Education Department and student affairs officials or personnel from 15 different universities.

Unauthorized access allowed fake diplomas to be added to the YÖK system. Those who obtained fake diplomas could view them via their e-Government accounts. The diplomas included degrees in psychology, law, civil engineering and pharmacy. The indictments list 45 fake diplomas created.

Who is gang leader?

The suspects involved in the e-signature fraud number six. The gang’s leader is Ziya Kadiroğlu, who previously served a five-year prison sentence for similar exam fraud investigations. Kadiroğlu, a doctoral student at Düzce University, is known as “professor Ziya” among his circle. The indictments describe the six suspects as “organizers.”

The indictments do not indicate that suspects used fake university or high school diplomas or driver’s licenses to conduct official public transactions. However, sources claim that the suspects did not engage in any public actions with forged documents.

One e-signature issued without the knowledge of the head of the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change’s General Directorate of National Real Estate was detected before any transactions were made. The ministry filed a criminal complaint to prevent possible irregularities.

Suspects were found to have accessed university systems without authorization to increase grade point averages for individuals applying for lateral transfers.

One suspect, Ahmet U., claimed he transferred from Yıldız Technical University’s Mechanical Engineering Department to Istanbul Technical University’s Interior Architecture Department through the central lateral transfer system in 2016.

He denied any involvement or knowledge about grade manipulation.

Driver’s licenses

Suspects not only produced fake diplomas but also, by using the e-signature of a Ministry of National Education department head, registered individuals who failed driving tests as successful, even issuing licenses to illiterate people.

Messages between suspects include references to issuing licenses to people who cannot read or write.

The gang collaborated with driving schools in Gaziantep, Adana, Kahramanmaraş, and Osmaniye to improve failing exam scores and portray unsuccessful candidates as successful.

One suspect, Çiğdem I., said that she had repeatedly failed driving tests at several courses in Gaziantep but was unaware of any score manipulation.

The prosecutor initially filed charges against 134 suspects. A second indictment included 65 more, bringing the total to 199 suspects.

Investigations continue against others. Suspects face charges including violations of laws related to the Measurement, Selection and Placement Center, electronic certificate fraud, obstruction and destruction of information systems, unlawful data access and more.

The Ankara 23rd Criminal Court has merged the cases and all defendants will appear again before a judge on Sept. 12.