Türkiye arrested 213 suspects during nationwide cybercrime operations carried out over the past six days, the Interior Ministry said Sunday, as authorities intensified efforts to combat online fraud, illegal betting and child exploitation.

According to the ministry, coordinated operations centered in 29 provinces led to the detention of 409 suspects. The raids were conducted by provincial police departments under the coordination of the General Directorate of Security's Cyber Crime Department, the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) and public prosecutors' offices.

Of the 409 suspects taken into custody, 213 were formally arrested, while 117 were released under judicial supervision. Legal proceedings for the remaining suspects are ongoing.

The operations targeted crimes including aggravated fraud, illegal betting, online child sexual abuse material and child exploitation.

Investigators found that the suspects allegedly used social media platforms and phishing websites to deceive victims through fake investment opportunities, fraudulent product sales, bogus prize draws, fictitious home sales and fake bungalow and vehicle rental advertisements.

Authorities also accused the suspects of gaining unauthorized access to mobile banking and online gaming accounts, operating illegal betting and gambling platforms, facilitating money transfers linked to illegal betting websites and promoting unlawful gambling services.

The investigation further found that some suspects possessed child sexual abuse material and engaged in illegal point-of-sale (POS) loan sharking by misusing payment terminals to provide unauthorized cash loans.

Reaffirming its commitment to tackling cybercrime, the Interior Ministry said it would continue operations to ensure that crimes affecting public safety do not go unpunished.

"We continue our fight against cybercrime without compromise to ensure that no crime or criminal disturbing the peace of our citizens goes unpunished," the ministry said, thanking police officers, cybercrime investigators, MASAK personnel, public prosecutors and all officials involved in the operations.