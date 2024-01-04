In an ongoing effort to preserve sea biodiversity, Iskenderun district's agriculture and forestry authorities have reported the successful capture of nearly 50,000 invasive pufferfish within the past three years.

Director Sinan Uğurlu from the Iskenderun District Agriculture and Forestry Department revealed that approximately TL 200,000 ($6,714) was disbursed as support payments to fishermen over three years for their efforts in catching pufferfish. Uğurlu specified that a support payment of TL 12.50 per specimen was granted for the poisonous "lagocephalus sceleratus" pufferfish species, while other species fetched a rate of TL 2.50 per piece.

The campaign aims to diminish the pufferfish population in the sea. Musa Bebek, a fisheries engineer at the Iskenderun District Directorate of Agriculture and Forestry, highlighted ongoing efforts to keep fishermen well-informed. Bebek stressed the dangers posed by "tetrodotoxin," a potent poison found in pufferfish, which can be transmitted to humans upon consumption.

"This poison is more lethal than cyanide and attacks the human nervous system, leading to severe consequences. As there are no natural predators of pufferfish in the Mediterranean, this species poses a grave threat," Bebek mentioned. Known for their robust jaws capable of breaking fishing hooks, pufferfish present significant challenges in capture.

The concerted mission to curb foreign invasive pufferfish populations within territorial waters aims to mitigate damage to the country's fisheries and economy while preserving aquatic biodiversity and stocks. Bebek outlined the objectives, stating: "We aim to sustainably manage resources by reducing invasive pufferfish populations. To this end, support is extended to licensed fishermen engaged in aquaculture activities and tasked with capturing invasive pufferfish species."

The ongoing campaign underscores Iskenderun district's commitment to marine conservation by incentivizing the targeted capture of invasive pufferfish, ultimately safeguarding marine ecosystems and fostering sustainable utilization of marine resources.