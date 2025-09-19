Türkiye becomes the first country to contribute to UNESCO’s Gaza aid fund.

Türkiye’s Permanent Representative to UNESCO, Ambassador Gülnur Aybet, stated in a post on the social media account that a meeting was held regarding the organization’s aid fund for Gaza.

Noting that Türkiye is the first country to contribute to this fund, Aybet said, “We must raise our voice more on all matters of aid to Gaza.”

Aybet emphasized that during the meeting, she highlighted how an increasing number of voices in the international community are describing Israel’s actions as genocide, a finding also confirmed by the United Nations Inquiry Commission report.

She also stated that Türkiye considers a two-state solution as the “only viable option” in the Israel-Palestine issue and welcomed the recent steps by many countries toward recognizing the state of Palestine.

Several Turkish humanitarian organizations continue to support Gaza, showing Türkiye’s strong commitment to helping the Palestinian people.

The Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) has delivered over 101,000 tons of aid since October 2023, including food, hygiene kits, blankets, and 21,000 daily hot meals. They also provide 20 liters of drinking water per family daily and send aid ships carrying ambulances, medical supplies, and water purification systems.

The Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) has distributed thousands of food packages, blankets, and clothing, supplied fuel for ambulances, and delivered hygiene kits and medicine to Al-Shifa Hospital, reaching over 350,000 people.

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) contributes by providing food packages to Palestinians facing hunger, while the Lighthouse Association runs 10 soup kitchens serving 15,000 meals daily, supplies clean water, and supports patients at Al-Wafa Hospital.

In August 2025, Kızılay launched a project to support two overcrowded hospitals, al-Amal and al-Mawasi, improving infrastructure, medical supplies, and staff training.