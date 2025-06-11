A recent report highlights the increasing intentional and accidental transfer of foreign species worldwide, identifying Türkiye’s strategic geographic location as a major transit point facilitating the movement of invasive species between countries and continents.

According to figures from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) cited in the report, 12 of the world’s 100 most invasive species have been detected in Türkiye’s waters. These include species such as the Eastern American mosquito fish, comb jelly, sea snail, silver carp, zebra mussel, water hyacinth, killer algae, rainbow trout, Mozambique tilapia, water monkey, red-eared slider turtle and various goby species.

The report underlines that invasive species can carry and spread pathogens and diseases, leading to sudden deaths and health declines in native fish populations. It emphasizes that Türkiye’s Mediterranean coast remains one of the regions most affected by migrations of exotic species.

Many of these exotic species have no economic value and threaten fishermen’s health, increase labor and fuel costs, damage fishing equipment and reduce catch quality and quantity. Moreover, the ecological balance suffers as these species suppress native biodiversity and abundance, causing significant harm to local fisheries.

The commission behind the report calls for a robust action plan to combat invasive aquatic species. Key recommendations include implementing stricter legal regulations, conducting risk assessments for newly introduced species, controlling the spread of established populations and carrying out ongoing monitoring, data collection and eradication efforts.

Additionally, the commission suggests exploring economic opportunities by utilizing certain invasive species, such as jellyfish and lionfish, turning ecological challenges into potential benefits.