The 2025-2026 academic year officially began on Sept. 1, with National Education (MEB) Minister Yusuf Tekin emphasizing a dual focus on family and environmental awareness as part of a new approach in Türkiye’s education system. Tekin explained that this year’s motto, “Every child is a sapling, our first lesson is the 'Green Homeland,'” reflects national priorities and the ministry’s efforts to instill social responsibility among students.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will formally inaugurate the academic year on Monday. Teachers and school administrators are expected to integrate the themes of family and the "Green Homeland" throughout their programs. “We wanted to start this year with this motto,” Tekin said, “and we asked our colleagues to ensure these two main themes are emphasized in school activities and curricula.”

Highlighting the scale of Türkiye’s education system, Tekin described the ministry as “an army of 1.25 million people who approach the children entrusted to us with the care of a mother and father.” He reassured parents that all teachers treat students as their own children. “I also want to thank our teachers for their dedication,” he added.

This year builds on the Turkish Century Maarif Model, introduced in 2023, aimed at cultivating social and environmental responsibility among students. Tekin stressed that the Green Homeland component is particularly relevant after the summer’s devastating forest fires.

New regulations on school uniforms end the previous free dress policy. Tekin explained that the policy, initially meant to reduce restrictive practices, later caused problems such as lack of school identity, discrimination based on clothing brands, and financial burdens on families. Under the new rules, schools and teachers will define uniforms annually using general guidelines, such as gray trousers and navy shirts, without specifying brands or logos. Parents may purchase uniforms from any source, and the chosen uniform will remain consistent for four years. “These measures aim to eliminate economic strain on families, prevent doubts or conflicts over uniform sourcing, and address pedagogical concerns,” Tekin said.

Preparations for the academic year include orientation week for preschool and first grade students and professional development seminars for teachers. The ministry continues to gather feedback from teachers and parents to refine policies, supported by a 55-56 point circular detailing this year’s initiatives.

Student enrollment is now fully automatic. “When a student starts primary, middle, or high school, we already register all our children and youth. A student enrolling in high school is either assigned to a school based on their address or, if admitted via exam, registered at the school where they passed the exam,” Tekin explained. Primary and middle school enrollments follow the same system, coordinated street by street with the Ministry of Interior.

Tekin emphasized that no enrollment fees are required. “If a parent says, ‘They asked me to pay to register my child,’ this is a misunderstanding or misinformation. No one has any discretion to ask for extra fees. Every student’s registration is already determined. I repeat: no parent should be told, ‘I want to enroll my child here, but they asked me for money.’ That cannot happen.”

Two exceptions exist: parents cannot register children in schools they are not assigned to, and PTAs may voluntarily collect donations for optional activities, but mandatory contributions are prohibited.

School transport fees are regulated by municipalities, while the ministry ensures safety measures, including bus guides, schedules, seat belts, and cameras. Private school services, including education, meals, stationery, and uniforms, are monitored for compliance, and fees are adjusted according to inflation.

Reflecting on past challenges, Tekin noted that after the Feb. 28 period, school enrollment rates were low due to insufficient infrastructure and public authority measures. “After 2002, the number of classrooms and teachers doubled, and with the introduction of 12-year compulsory education, Türkiye surpassed international averages. Today, we proudly state that children in Türkiye have access to education above the OECD average.”

Current debates on compulsory education focus on adjusting the 12-year period. “We now need to make a decision that ensures Türkiye does not fall below international standards, addresses public criticisms with meaningful improvements, and does not pave the way for new undemocratic practices similar to pre-2011 policies. Based on these parameters, the discussions this year indicate that a majority of public opinion supports reducing the duration of 12-year compulsory education, excluding extreme ideological critics. Once we, as the government and Presidential Cabinet, reach a decision, we will share it with the public,” Tekin stated.

Tekin said Türkiye conducted extensive inspections of “ghost classes” in private schools last year, imposing penalties up to closure and fines equivalent to 10-20 times the minimum wage. “We do this continuously. We conduct these inspections regarding absenteeism as well,” he added.

Tekin noted that parents choose private schools based on different services. “If you diversify the service you want – for example, a native English teacher – there is a cost for that. If you pay an average fee but want extra services, that is not correct. We require all private schools to report the cost of the services they provide,” he explained. He added that schools charging above inflation for the same service are prevented, and fees are monitored officially.

Türkiye has around 12,000 private schools, but only a few request unusually high fees. “We continuously track the average fees of private schools in Türkiye,” Tekin said. Parents must accept costs for optional services, while mandatory donations are prohibited.

Regarding teacher training, the National Education Academy became fully institutionalized on Sept. 1, 2025, taking over all teacher preparation duties. “This year was the first recruitment through the academy’s entrance exam and the last via KPSS,” Tekin said. New academy buildings opened in Gaziantep, Ankara and Istanbul, with more planned if needed.