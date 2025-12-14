Türkiye will begin piloting a new digital system to monitor pesticide use from farm to table in January 2026, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli said Saturday in a social media post, with the aim of curbing excessive chemical use and strengthening food safety, environmental protection and public health.

The “B-Prescription” system will be launched initially in Mersin, Samsun, Ankara and Kırklareli, before expanding nationwide to all 81 provinces by July 1, 2026, Yumaklı told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Under the system, the use, sale and application of plant protection products, commonly referred to as agricultural pesticides, will be tracked electronically on a product- and parcel-based level, allowing authorities to monitor pesticide use throughout the production cycle.

Yumaklı said the regulation governing the B-Prescription system has been published in the Official Gazette, formally introducing new rules for pesticide control as part of Türkiye’s broader farm-to-table food safety strategy.

“The incorrect and excessive use of agricultural chemicals and the resulting pesticide residues pose risks to human health, the environment and food safety,” Yumaklı said. “With this system, existing monitoring and record-keeping practices are transferred to a fully electronic platform.”

The system introduces an electronic prescription (E-Prescription) model under which certain high-risk pesticides will be prescribed only digitally by authorized agricultural engineers, based on registered crop and land data. Automatic producer record books will be generated for farmers registered in national agricultural databases.

Sales of plant protection products will also be conducted through the system, taking into account the producer’s registered crop and parcel information. For production areas not registered in ministry databases, sales may still be allowed through commitment records issued by provincial or district directorates to prevent disruptions in supply.

Yumaklı said only ministry-authorized producers, professionals and assistant applicators will be permitted to apply pesticides, and all application data will be entered into the system electronically.

Harvest information will also be recorded by producers, and buyers will receive official printouts showing pesticide application and harvest details at the point of sale, further strengthening traceability.

He said the system will include SMS-based verification to ensure data security and that training programs have already begun for all stakeholders, including local authorities, pesticide dealers, wholesalers and licensed applicators.

“With the B-Prescription system, everyone involved in producing, selling or applying agricultural chemicals will be recorded and monitored electronically,” Yumaklı said. “This will play a key role in preventing misuse, reducing pesticide residues and identifying responsibility where violations occur.”