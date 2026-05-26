Türkiye's National Lottery Administration (MPI) reported 84,585 websites for closure last year as part of its ongoing efforts to combat illegal betting and online gambling, while authorities also expanded measures targeting social media accounts, mobile applications and payment systems linked to unauthorized gambling activities.

According to information compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA), MPI continues its fight against illegal betting and online gambling without interruption. Under existing legislation, the administration can impose access bans on websites that offer online gambling and illegal betting services, as well as websites that advertise or direct users to such platforms.

In this framework, 24,815 websites were reported to the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) in 2022, followed by 168,030 in 2023 and 232,899 in 2024. The number of websites reported for closure stood at 84,585 last year.

In addition, 11,236 websites promoting or directing users to online gambling and betting services were blocked in 2025.

Authorities found that 51% of the blocked websites originated in the U.S., while 7% each were linked to Armenia and the Isle of Man, and 5% to Colombia.

Between 2006 and 2025, the administration identified 556,818 websites involved in illegal gambling activities and succeeded in blocking access to 533,261 of them. Investigations also showed that many of these websites obtained domain name and server services from countries including the U.S., Armenia and several island nations.

As part of expanded enforcement efforts, authorities began blocking websites, servers and connection addresses belonging to global platforms that provide games and content to illegal gambling and betting websites starting in May 2025.

The number of game and content providers blocked in 2025 reached 14,263.

A total of 517 overseas-based online gambling and illegal betting websites, along with 109 gaming platforms supplying content to them, were reported to the Foreign Ministry and the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) to facilitate action through relevant countries and international organizations.

Authorities also launched efforts in 2025 targeting mobile applications available through app stores. In this framework, 26 applications containing online gambling and illegal betting content were identified and reported to BTK.

Last year, authorities also decided to block access to movie and television streaming websites that advertised or directed users to illegal gambling and betting platforms. A total of 1,902 such streaming websites were blocked.

Social media crackdown

Beginning in 2025, the MPI started applying to criminal peace judgeships to block social media accounts promoting illegal gambling and betting services. During the period, authorities applied for access restrictions against 3,021 social media accounts, resulting in 2,105 accounts being blocked.

Another 261 social media accounts promoting illegal gambling and betting services were reported to the Advertising Board under the Trade Ministry and subsequently blocked.

Authorities also requested additional measures and sanctions against internet browsers, search engines and social media platforms with advertisements related to illegal gambling and betting.

The MPI also files criminal complaints against operators of illegal gambling and betting websites, as well as websites, social media accounts, mobile applications and individuals or companies facilitating illegal money transfers linked to these activities.

Criminal complaints against illegal gambling and betting websites were initiated for the first time in 2024.

That year, complaints were filed regarding 375,367 websites, including 168,030 that operated between 2016 and 2023 and 207,337 that began operating in 2024.

The number of websites subject to criminal complaints reached 67,354 last year. As a result, criminal complaints have been filed against 442,721 websites over the past two years, while investigations and prosecution processes continue.

Payment providers targeted

Criminal complaints were also filed last year against the 3,021 social media accounts accused of advertising and directing users to illegal gambling and betting platforms.

In addition, based on audit reports prepared by the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye, criminal complaints were filed against 11 payment and electronic money institutions, their shareholders, managers and employees, as well as individuals involved in illegal money transfers through accounts held at these institutions.

Authorities also identified premium-rate "850" telephone lines used to distribute mass promotional messages directing users to illegal gambling and betting websites. The numbers were reported to the BTK, and criminal complaints were filed against the responsible organizations and individuals.