Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced that the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) has rolled out measures to block calls and SMS messages that disrupt citizens at their source.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) on Thursday, Uraloğlu highlighted that the BTK had received a significant number of complaints in recent months regarding unsolicited calls and messages.

He added that, in response to these reports, evaluations were conducted and decisions were implemented to prevent the misuse of electronic communications services for activities that threaten national security or public order.

Uraloğlu explained that the measures aim to block messages and calls sent to cause fear or panic among citizens or to mislead or defraud consumers, including messages related to gambling or betting.

He said, “Operators authorized by the BTK, as well as agents or dealers acting on behalf of operators, will only be able to contact their own subscribers for marketing, promotion or informational purposes. People who are not subscribers cannot be called, nor can SMS/MMS messages be sent to them.”

“If violations continue, or if public services are not provided properly and consumers are adversely affected, additional measures will be implemented. In this context, services provided to the violating operator, such as number portability or call termination, may be limited or suspended,” Uraloğlu added.

He emphasized that the secondary allocation of numbers that do not generate any traffic by fixed-line operators will be canceled.

“Changes have been made to the Procedures and Principles Regarding the Use of Caller ID, which will prevent sender identification from being created solely from numbers. As a result, SMS messages sent from numbers starting with the 850 code or geographic area codes will no longer be possible. It will also be mandatory for messages sent by operators to be authorized using a secure electronic signature of the responsible person,” he said.

Regarding messages sent from abroad to subscribers in Türkiye, Uraloğlu explained that if such SMS or MMS messages contain URLs or internet links, they will be blocked by operators authorized by the BTK.

“Operators providing SMS and MMS services under this application are required to receive subscription applications and related information and documents through Registered Electronic Mail (KEP) for these services,” he said.