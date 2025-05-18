Türkiye’s Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change is advancing efforts to prepare Istanbul for a potential earthquake by accelerating the transformation of risky buildings through its “Half from Us” campaign. The initiative currently covers the renewal of 62,000 residential and commercial properties across the city.

According to Anadolu Agency (AA), Istanbul has approximately 1.5 million independent units classified as at risk. The campaign offers financial support to property owners and enables faster reconstruction of unsafe structures.

Construction has already begun on 21,000 homes and workplaces, while project planning continues for an additional 41,000 units.

Under the campaign’s contractor-led model, homeowners receive a grant of TL 875,000 ($22,518), an equal loan amount and TL 125,000 for relocation costs. This brings the total support per residence to TL 1.875 million.

Commercial property owners receive a total of TL 1 million in support, which includes a TL 437,500 grant, a TL 437,500 loan and TL 125,000 for relocation.

For large-scale projects involving multiple buildings on a shared block, the campaign offers an “area-based transformation” model. In these cases, the Housing Development Administration of Türkiye (TOKI) or Emlak Konut GYO oversees construction under the coordination of the Urban Transformation Directorate. Property owners receive a grant of TL 875,000, deducted from the construction cost, with the remaining balance payable through long-term, affordable installments.

To apply, buildings must be officially designated as risky through a core sampling test conducted by licensed institutions authorized by the ministry. Once declared risky, all titleholders must agree to establish condominium ownership before applying through their district municipality. Applicants sign grant and loan agreements on scheduled dates. The process is not conducted through the e-Government portal.

Payments to contractor firms are made in four stages: 30% at project commencement, 30% after structural completion, 30% during plastering, and the final 10% after occupancy permits are issued.

Loan repayments begin two years after the building permit is granted, spread over 10 years, with no interest charged in the first year. Subsequent repayments are adjusted annually by half the Consumer Price Index rate. Eligibility does not depend on income or credit score.

Relocation support includes a one-time grant of TL 125,000 per residence or business, paid to tenants if present, or to property owners.