The Emine Erdoğan Institute of Seed Science and Technology, established after nearly seven years of work under the umbrella of Ege University (EÜ), is set to become one of Türkiye’s leading agricultural research institutions in the fields of seed technology, the protection of biological diversity and food security.

Scientific studies previously conducted at the Seed Technology Research and Application Center, located within the Faculty of Agriculture and the Department of Seed Science and Technology at the Graduate School of Natural and Applied Sciences, have now been consolidated under the newly established institute.

Following approximately seven years of planning and preparation, the institute now houses seven internationally accredited laboratories, where a wide range of tests can be conducted in areas such as seed and seedling analysis, detection of harmful organisms and substances, quality control and molecular diagnostics.

The institute will also offer master’s and doctoral programs in seed science and technology, as well as plant breeding and variety development.

Through strong collaborations with major institutions such as the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, the International Seed Testing Association, Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBITAK), the International Seed Federation and Turkish Seed Union (TÜRKTOB), as well as with leading firms in the agriculture sector, the institute aims to establish a strategic position in safeguarding food security and preserving biodiversity.

Ege University Rector professor Necdet Budak stated that the institute possesses a strong foundation, thanks to its accredited laboratories, advanced technical infrastructure and academic staff.

“Countries that control seeds also control agriculture and food,” said Budak, explaining the core motivation behind the initiative. “This understanding is what led us to focus more intensely on this project. Türkiye will soon be providing major global contributions in seed science and technology. We also call on Turkish academics abroad who specialize in this field: Türkiye now has its own institute dedicated to seed science and technology."

He also added, "Türkiye will protect its seeds, water, air, soil and we will achieve this through the scientific work conducted at our institute. With the research carried out here, our country will become stronger in terms of food security.”

Budak noted that the institute will develop productive seeds to combat drought, diseases and agricultural pests, and will undertake significant projects related to heirloom seeds and food safety.

He emphasized the seven years of effort that went into establishing the institute: “This is the first time a dedicated institute for seed science and technology has been established in Türkiye. The Netherlands has had one for 100 years. While many universities in Türkiye have agricultural faculties engaged in similar work, this is the first time such studies are being conducted within a seed-focused institute."

"Reaching this point was not easy. We fulfilled all material and structural requirements, including those in line with international seed laboratory standards and local seed technologies – before applying to the Council of Higher Education and the Presidency for the institute’s official establishment. The fact that our proposal received support at the state level was a great source of pride for us,” he outlined.

Professor Budak stated that the institute aims to contribute to scientific advancements in agriculture and seed development, providing education through its postgraduate programs while conducting extensive research and development activities.

He emphasized that Türkiye has made significant progress in the field of seeds, but still faces gaps in areas such as vegetables and fruits, where the country is not yet fully self-sufficient.

“I believe the scientific studies at this institute will help close that gap rapidly and we will become a seed-exporting country. Türkiye is already exporting seed varieties of several products, such as rice. Thanks to the research and development conducted at this institute, Türkiye will feel much more secure and self-reliant in seed production.”

Highlighting the growing enthusiasm in the private sector, Budak added that firms operating in technoparks focused on seed development are also eager to integrate with the institute.