Türkiye extradited 197 suspects from 31 countries during the first half of 2026 as part of its efforts to combat organized crime and terrorism, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek announced on Wednesday.

In a statement shared on social media, Gürlek said the extraditions covered individuals wanted for criminal and terrorism-related offenses and underscored the government's commitment to pursuing fugitives abroad.

"As a result of our determination, 197 individuals were extradited to our country from 31 different countries during the first half of 2026 in line with our requests concerning criminal and terrorism-related offenses. These individuals have been brought before justice," he said.

According to the Justice Ministry, Georgia accounted for the largest number of extraditions, with 85 suspects returned to Türkiye, followed by Germany with 52. Greece extradited nine suspects, Montenegro eight and Bulgaria six, while the remaining extraditions were carried out with the cooperation of 26 other countries.

Gürlek said the Justice Ministry will continue to closely monitor extradition proceedings involving fugitives who flee abroad, adding that those who believe they can evade justice by leaving the country should not feel secure regardless of where they hide.

He also stated that Türkiye will consider other countries' cooperation on its extradition requests when assessing future requests submitted to Ankara.

"When evaluating extradition requests made by countries seeking the return of individuals from Türkiye, we will take into account how they respond to our legitimate extradition requests," he said.

The minister added that authorities will closely examine whether countries cooperate on extradition matters, comply with mutual legal assistance obligations and respect the principle of reciprocity.

Gürlek stressed that Türkiye will continue pursuing terrorists, organized crime members, fraud suspects and others accused of threatening public security, regardless of where they flee.

"There is no safe haven for criminals. Turkish justice will prevail sooner or later," he said.