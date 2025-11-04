Türkiye’s Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry announced Tuesday that the nationwide outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease has been brought under control following weeks of coordinated vaccination, quarantine and monitoring efforts.

In a written statement, the ministry said measures against the SAT1 serotype of the disease have been carried out “in a planned, controlled, and scientific manner,” emphasizing that the spread of the virus has been largely contained.

“The outbreak has been brought under control. Thanks to extensive vaccination, quarantine and field supervision efforts, the disease’s spread has been significantly limited,” the statement said. “The vaccination rate has reached 92%. All cattle in Türkiye have received the first round of vaccination, and the second phase of the campaign has begun.”

The ministry also underlined that field sampling continues regularly, and the genetic makeup of the virus is being closely monitored. Legal action has been initiated against individuals spreading false claims online, including allegations that vaccines caused illness in animals.

Authorities noted that all operations are being conducted under the ministry’s Emergency Action Plan, with provincial and district directorates, laboratories, and field teams working in full coordination.

Veterinary health personnel continue to operate around the clock, ensuring uninterrupted vaccination, inspection and sampling activities to prevent further spread, the statement said.

The ministry added that it remains in close contact with the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), sharing technical information and regularly reporting developments.

“Protecting animal health and ensuring the sustainability of livestock production remain top priorities,” the statement concluded.