On the occasion of World Environment Day, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized Türkiye's commitment to environmental conservation and sustainability, highlighting the nation's ongoing efforts toward creating a greener and cleaner environment through various initiatives.

Erdoğan underscored the significance of waste management, the adoption of climate-friendly technology and optimizing energy resources.

In his address, President Erdoğan also drew attention to the global environmental challenges faced by the world, including issues such as global warming, desertification and the alarming decline in biodiversity. His remarks reflected Türkiye's dedication to addressing these challenges both domestically and in collaboration with the international community, reaffirming the country's commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable development.

"We are rapidly continuing important efforts nationwide for a greener, cleaner Türkiye, including waste management, climate-friendly technology, energy resource utilization, improvement of air, water, and soil quality, afforestation campaigns, and planned urbanization," he said on the occasion of World Environment Day, emphasizing the global environmental challenges such as global warming, desertification and decreasing biodiversity.

Erdoğan expressed that a more livable and green world is achievable through resolving global environmental issues and emphasized that environmental issues are a common concern for all humanity, requiring international cooperation for their solution.

Recalling that in Türkiye, as of 2022, World Environment Day celebrations have been carried out with more participation and the week including June 5, where environmental issues and developments are evaluated, is celebrated as Türkiye Environment Week, Erdoğan stated: "We are rapidly continuing important efforts nationwide for a greener, cleaner Türkiye, including waste management, climate-friendly technology, energy resource utilization, improvement of air, water and soil quality, afforestation campaigns, and planned urbanization. Solid waste collection facilities, critical for the preservation of human and environmental health, have been widely established nationwide."

"The Zero Waste Movement has become a global environmental movement and an economic cycle model. Important steps have also been taken to protect our underground and surface water resources as drought becomes an increasingly significant threat. The number of flood protection facilities and wastewater treatment plants has been significantly increased to protect against recent flooding incidents and to ensure safe drinking water facilities. Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing for the construction of underground dams."

Erdoğan also stated that they support projects aimed at preserving natural assets, planned urbanization efforts, afforestation mobilizations and projects aimed at preventing environmental pollution.

"We continue our efforts to establish a consumption understanding that is respectful to nature, sensitive to the environment, and based on contentment, rather than wastefulness, for the water we drink, the air we breathe, the land we step on, and the resources we consume. At this point, we all, especially families and educators, bear great responsibilities. For the construction of Türkiye's Century, we will continue our efforts in the field of the environment with an understanding inspired by our ancient civilization. I hope that today will contribute to increasing social awareness about environmental issues and call on all our citizens to be sensitive to leave a greener world for future generations, with my heartfelt greetings," he concluded.

First lady Emine Erdoğan shared a message on her social media account on the occasion of June 5, World Environment Day, stating that Türkiye's history provides an unparalleled and sustainable environmental heritage.

"Our civilization history offers us an unparalleled and sustainable environmental heritage. We are obligated to preserve and maintain this heritage so as not to leave mountains of trash for future generations," the first lady said.

"At this crossroad, it is up to us to choose to be the healers of nature. By maintaining an eco-friendly lifestyle in our daily lives, we can save our common home. The exceptional success achieved by the Zero Waste Project and Zero Waste Blue movements has shown the world the importance of individual efforts in environmental issues," she added.

"Seeing the voluntary efforts of our citizens, especially our young people, who have embraced the Zero Waste Project, strengthens my belief in the fight against the climate crisis. I hope that the awakening initiated by the Zero Waste Project under Türkiye's leadership heralds the days when we completely rid the world of the burden of waste that it cannot eliminate. I celebrate World Environment Day and Environment Week on June 5," she said.

World Environment Day is celebrated annually on June 5 to put a spotlight on the environmental challenges of our time. World Environment Day 2024 focuses on land restoration, stopping desertification and building drought resilience.