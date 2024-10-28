As Türkiye marks the 101st anniversary of the Republic, communities across the nation are engaging in various activities to honor this significant milestone. From tree-planting ceremonies to historical reenactments, citizens actively participate in events that celebrate the values and achievements of the Republic.

Istanbul Governor Davut Gül released a message on the occasion of the 29th of October, Republic Day. He stated, “In defiance of the malicious forces threatening the integrity of our homeland, we work harder and produce more. We are building a strong Türkiye to ensure that the Republic lasts forever. I respectfully commemorate Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and our martyrs who made this land our homeland.”

Gül expressed excitement about celebrating the Republic's 101st anniversary, describing it as the greatest work of our nation. He said, “I wish the second century of our Republic to benefit our esteemed nation and country, and I wholeheartedly celebrate the Republic Day of all my fellow citizens.”

Addressing the people of Istanbul, Gül noted, “Our ancestors never bowed to captivity and demonstrated this truth during the War of Independence. Our heroic nation crowned its liberation struggle with unique victories. Today, we strive to be worthy of this sacred legacy. Under the leadership of our President, we are laying the foundations of the Century of Türkiye, which will guide humanity in various fields. We are constructing a great Türkiye to ensure that the Republic lasts forever. Happy 101st anniversary of our Republic!”

Tree planting activities were held in Düzce, located in the northwestern part of Türkiye, and Sakarya, situated just east of Düzce, to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the Republic.

Under the leadership of the Düzce District Governorship, an event took place in the garden of the Akçakoca Çukur Tarla Indoor Sports Hall, where students from kindergarten, primary school, middle school, high school and university participated. In the event attended by District Governor Mustafa Can, 101 students planted 1,000 saplings.

In Sakarya, Members of the Asrın Işinsanları Derneği (ASRİAD) Sakarya Branch also planted 101 saplings in Sakarya. After a 3-kilometer (1.86 miles) nature walk in the Akyazı district, ASRİAD members and their families planted 101 laurel saplings. Five of these saplings were named after the martyrs of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ).

Speaking at the event, ASRİAD Sakarya Branch President Rıdvan Ulusal stated that the laurel tree remains green in every season and that they planted the saplings in honor of the 101st anniversary of the Republic, wishing for the country to stay strong and enduring forever.

In the Havza district of Samsun, located in the Black Sea region of Türkiye, students wearing caps and vests distributed newspapers announcing that the Republic would be proclaimed tomorrow, just as it was 101 years ago. As part of the events commemorating the 101st anniversary of the Republic, second-grade students from the 25th of May Primary School prepared for this occasion with their teacher, Yasemin Erden.

The students printed newspapers featuring Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's famous words, "Gentlemen, we will proclaim the Republic tomorrow," and dressed in caps and vests to reenact that day. They shouted, "It’s being written, the proclamation of the Republic is being written," as they distributed the newspapers in the streets. The female students in the class wore red and white dresses and shirts with Atatürk prints and waved flags in support.

Citizens who received the newspapers waved at the children in appreciation. Class teacher Yasemin Erden noted that they organized the event to let the students experience the excitement of the Republic's proclamation 101 years ago. She said, "We planned to distribute newspapers to shopkeepers and citizens on the 28th of October to reenact that day, one day before the Republic was proclaimed."

"Our goal is to instill a sense of Republic consciousness in our students, to help them understand what the Republic is and to teach them what it has brought us. We aimed to help our students understand these concepts better through such events," she added.

The Underwater Search and Rescue (SAK) teams of the General Command of Gendarmerie celebrated the Republic Day by diving 60 meters and displaying the Turkish flag underwater in Kaş, Antalya, a coastal town in the southwestern region of Türkiye. The video shared on the social media accounts of the General Command of Gendarmerie highlights the SAK teams' dive activities using an Electronic Closed Circuit Diving System for the Republic Day celebrations.

In Kaş, Antalya, a "Respect Walk for the Republic" was organized for Republic Day and the 101st anniversary of the Republic. The walk, organized by the Kaş District Governorship, took place along the "Artillery Route," used during World War I, where Artillery Captain Mustafa Ertuğrul Aker transported his batteries with mules after sinking the British aircraft carrier Ben My Chree.

The approximately 14-kilometer walk was attended by Antalya Governor Hulusi Şahin, Kaş District Governor Tevfik Kumbasar, Kaş Mayor Erol Demirhan, public institution directors, political party representatives, teachers, students and numerous citizens. The "Respect Walk for the Republic" began at the Gelibolu site and concluded at the Kepez hill.

After the walk, Governor Şahin and accompanying protocol members set sail from Limanağzı Cove to commemorate the 37 martyrs who lost their lives during the Meis offensive by throwing a wreath into the sea. At the same time, 37 divers surfaced with Turkish flags.

In Hatay, Kahramanmaraş and Adıyaman, "Republic Carnivals" were held to celebrate the Republic Day. Organized by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change in three provinces affected by the earthquake on Feb. 6, 2023, the events included children's theaters, discussions, VR experience areas and workshops.

At the "Republic Carnival" set up at the Atatürk Monument in İskenderun, Hatay, children affected by the earthquake had a great time. Event coordinator Erol Cambaz told an Anadolu Agency (AA) reporter that the children experienced an unforgettable 29th of October at the carnival.

He reminded that carnival areas were also set up in Kahramanmaraş and Adıyaman, adding, "With activities lasting three days, there will be beautiful workshop sessions, and children will have fun. The goal is to allow our children, whose psychology was affected by the earthquakes, to celebrate the 101st anniversary of our Republic not just for one day but for three days."

The Van Teachers' Bicycle Community is organizing a "101 Pedals for the 101st Anniversary of the Republic" event on Tuesday, Oct. 29, to celebrate Republic Day. Van is located in the eastern part of Türkiye. The event, organized in collaboration with the Van Cyclists Platform, Van Teachers’ Sports Club and the Van Representative of the Turkey Sports Writers Association, will begin at 10 a.m. at the garden of Van Atatürk Anatolian High School and will conclude in front of the Hüsrevpaşa Complex in the Old City of Van, located south of Van Castle.

The purpose of the event is to instill a sense of Republic awareness and excitement in the younger generation, promote healthy living and sports, ensure solidarity among teachers, parents, students and Republic enthusiasts, enhance historical awareness and strengthen the sense of belonging to the city while discovering its historical and natural beauties through cycling. The "101 Pedals for the 101st Anniversary of the Republic" event is open to citizens of all ages. All cycling enthusiasts are invited to participate in the event organized within the framework of the Republic Day celebrations.