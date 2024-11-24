Türkiye marked Teachers' Day on Nov. 24 with nationwide celebrations and heartfelt messages from the country’s leadership, honoring educators for their invaluable contributions.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his deep respect for teachers, highlighting their pivotal role in shaping future generations. In his message, he described teachers as "workers of the heart" who blend knowledge with wisdom and serve as bridges carrying the nation's values into the future.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our teachers on Nov. 24, Teachers' Day. I respectfully commemorate all educators who have passed away, especially those martyred in the line of duty or lost in disasters and accidents," he shared on social media.

He specifically honored the memory of Şehit Şenay Aybüke Yalçın and Necmettin Yılmaz, alongside other heroic educators who have left an indelible mark on the nation's conscience. President Erdoğan also wished health and longevity to retired teachers who had served Türkiye with distinction, stating, "May they continue to inspire as they have fulfilled their duties with honor."

First lady Emine Erdoğan expressed profound gratitude to teachers who diligently guide students across every corner of Türkiye. Reflecting on their impact, she wrote, "Teachers, who make a pen the key to a life and turn knowledge into the compass of a lifetime, deserve the utmost respect."

She added, "I celebrate the day of all our teachers who selflessly guide their students. I also remember with mercy our heroic teachers who have immortalized themselves in the conscience of our nation."

National Education Minister Yusuf Tekin took a unique approach to honoring educators. In an unprecedented gesture, he penned personalized letters to teachers across Türkiye, acknowledging their specific contributions based on their years of service, schools and locations.

In one letter to a first-year teacher, Tekin wrote, "I celebrate your first Teachers' Day as you enthusiastically begin to touch the lives of many students; teaching is the most valuable path to building the future, your dedication will leave lasting marks on your students, shaping their personal and professional lives."

To a 15-year veteran of the profession, Tekin emphasized their role as role models, stating, "You honor the teaching profession with your respect and faith in your duty; the students you nurture will become tomorrow's leaders, embodying the essence of your artistry."

In his letter to a teacher with 33 years of experience, he celebrated the enduring legacy of the profession: "Teaching is an art that spans generations; you have not only laid the foundation of curiosity and discovery but also touched countless lives across your journey."

Nationwide celebrations

Across Türkiye, vibrant ceremonies took place to highlight the importance of education and pay tribute to teachers. These events included wreath-laying ceremonies at Atatürk monuments, cultural performances and inspiring speeches.

One of the most significant commemorations took place at Anıtkabir, where Minister of National Education Yusuf Tekin visited alongside teachers from all provinces of Türkiye in honor of the day.

Leading a delegation of ministry officials and educators, Tekin walked along the Lion’s Path to republic founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s mausoleum. After laying a wreath at the mausoleum, the group observed a moment of silence and took a commemorative photograph on the Anıtkabir steps. Tekin then proceeded to the National Pact Tower, where he signed the Anıtkabir guestbook.

In his message, Tekin wrote: "Our Great Teacher, Beloved Atatürk, on the 96th anniversary of your acceptance of the title 'Head Teacher' of the Nation’s Schools, we stand before your sacred presence on behalf of all our teachers. As members of a noble profession, we remain steadfast in our efforts to educate the children we regard as the trustees of our future, upholding the ideals of our Republic, which we proudly honor for its foundation on human rights and democracy."

"Guided by the principle 'From Roots to the Future,' we embark on this historic journey with the 'Century of Türkiye Education Model,' inspired by our ancient heritage and dedicated to a bright future. Together with our teachers – builders of today and architects of tomorrow – we work with determination to reach and surpass the level of contemporary civilizations you envisioned. We are committed to raising free-thinking, knowledgeable and conscientious generations who will strive for the luminous future of the Republic of Türkiye. May your soul rest in peace."