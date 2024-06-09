The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry produced 100 million baby fish and released them into water resources on the 100th anniversary of the Turkish republic within the framework of the Aquatic Resources Fishing Project.

Mehmet Nuri Yılmaz, the deputy director general of fisheries and aquaculture of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they are carrying out fish farming in 1,106 water resources in 76 provinces in Türkiye.

Stating that they also raise fish in ponds, dams and seas, Yılmaz said: "We are the country that does the most fish farming in the countries within the Mediterranean basin. We produce the offspring of 20 species of fish and fill the resources with fish because the resources degenerate over time. It is necessary to rehabilitate them over time. In this sense, we continue our fish farming mission within the framework of the fish farming mission of our ministry."

Pointing out that there are production facilities in seven regions in Türkiye, he explained: "We want to release the young fish we produce in Edirne, Adana, Izmir, Şanlıurfa, Elazığ, Amasya and Bolu to the resources to provide income-generating activities for the people there and to meet the animal protein needs of our people. Let there also be a sporting activity. In the last 10 years, we have released 600 million baby fish into lakes, ponds and dams. In 2020, 65 million and in 2021, we acted out with a mission of one fish for each of our citizens. We produced 85 million baby fish and released them into our source waters."

"In 2023, as the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye, we produced 100 million baby fish and broke the record in the history of the republic. In this sense, we rehabilitate our resources. We support our resources because these resources are important to us. Our future generations have the right to these resources," he added.

Yılmaz stated that in the world of science, decision-makers and people who use the sector, everyone must embrace fisheries activities within the principle of responsibility.

“That's why we say that we fish our resources within the principle of sustainability, by increasing production, reducing costs, and without harming the environment, by releasing the right fish, the right species, to the right source at the right time,” he explained.