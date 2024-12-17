In operations conducted this year in Türkiye, over 86 tons of drugs and nearly 105 million drug pills were seized.

According to information obtained by Anadolu Agency (AA) from security sources, security forces carried out 44,824 operations targeting those involved in the production and trade of drugs in the first 11 months of the year.

As a result of these operations, 72,421 suspects were detained, with 32,425 of them being arrested and sent to prison by the courts. Additionally, judicial control measures were applied to 13,981 individuals.

Regarding drug or stimulant use, 235,823 incidents led to the detention of 267,655 people. Of these, 606 were arrested by the courts, and 631 were placed under judicial control.

The total number of individuals arrested in operations related to drug production, trade and use amounted to 33,031.

During the same period, approximately 86.3 tons of drugs were seized, including 33 tons of cannabis, 26.6 tons of methamphetamine, 20.8 tons of skunk, 2.1 tons of heroin, 1.9 tons of cocaine, 1.8 tons of Bonzai, and 98 kilograms (216.05 pounds) of opium. Additionally, 89.4 million synthetic pharmaceuticals, 10.3 million Captagon pills, and 4.9 million Ecstasy pills were seized, totaling 104.6 million drug pills, along with 112 million cannabis plants.