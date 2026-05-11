Türkiye’s Health Ministry said Monday that hantavirus test results for three Turkish citizens evacuated from an international cruise ship came back negative, while all five monitored individuals remain under quarantine and under close medical observation as a precaution.

In a statement, the ministry said the three citizens were brought back to Türkiye by air ambulance after a hantavirus case was detected aboard the international travel vessel.

Authorities said isolation and close monitoring procedures began immediately upon their arrival.

“As with the two individuals who previously entered the country, necessary samples were taken from these citizens as well. Their test results were found to be negative, and they will remain in quarantine for the recommended period,” the ministry said.

Health officials added that the conditions of all five individuals are being continuously evaluated by medical teams and that no clinical signs or symptoms have been detected so far.

The ministry said the process is being followed “meticulously and closely” by health authorities.