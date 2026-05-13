Türkiye’s Ministry of Health has warned that daily salt consumption in the country remains nearly twice the level recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), increasing the risk of cardiovascular and other chronic diseases.

According to ministry data released during “World Salt Awareness Week” observed on May 11-17, the average daily salt consumption per person in Türkiye stands at 10.2 grams. The WHO recommends limiting daily intake to less than 5 grams.

Health experts say excessive salt consumption contributes to high blood pressure, stroke, cardiovascular diseases and kidney disorders, which remain among the leading causes of death globally.

The ministry noted that while salt plays an essential role in regulating blood pressure, maintaining acid-base balance and supporting nerve and muscle functions, excessive consumption has become a major public health concern.

The Health Ministry said reducing daily salt intake is among the most effective ways to lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of stroke, cardiovascular and kidney diseases. According to ministry data, consuming less than 5 grams of salt daily can reduce stroke risk by 23% and cardiovascular disease rates by 17%.

Daily salt consumption in many European countries ranges between 8 and 11 grams, but Türkiye’s consumption level continues exceeding international recommendations despite ongoing awareness campaigns and regulatory measures.

Under Türkiye’s “Action Plan for Reducing Excessive Salt Consumption,” authorities have introduced several initiatives to lower salt intake nationwide.

In cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, salt levels in products such as bread, cheese and tomato paste have been reduced through amendments to the Turkish Food Codex regulations.

Authorities also made the phrase “Reduce Salt, Protect Your Health” mandatory on salt packaging sold in the country.

The ministry said additional measures have been introduced in schools and public institutions. Scientific criteria regarding salt levels were developed for foods sold in school cafeterias, while salt shakers were removed from cafeterias and dining halls in public institutions under a circular published in the Official Gazette.

The ministry plans to organize awareness activities throughout World Salt Awareness Week to highlight the health effects of excessive salt consumption and encourage healthier dietary habits across Türkiye.