Turkish humanitarian organizations have delivered TL 1.2 billion ($25.2 million) worth of aid to Lebanon since October 2023, providing food, shelter, health care and other essential assistance to people affected by conflict and economic hardship.

The relief effort was carried out jointly by the Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH), the Sadakataşı Association, the Yetim Foundation and the Yeryüzü Çocukları Association, according to a statement from the IHH.

The organizations said Türkiye continues to stand by the Lebanese people as the country faces the combined impact of Israeli attacks and a deepening economic crisis.

According to the statement, more than 4,300 civilians have been killed and over 12,000 people injured in Israeli attacks on Lebanon since March 2, 2026.

The attacks have caused widespread destruction in southern Lebanon, leveling thousands of buildings and public facilities and forcing more than 1.2 million people to flee to northern parts of the country. Displaced families and millions of others remain in urgent need of food, shelter and medical support.

As part of the humanitarian campaign, the four organizations shipped 205 containers of relief supplies aboard five vessels to Lebanon. The aid included food, hygiene products, mattresses, blankets and other basic necessities, which were distributed to affected families.

In a separate initiative, 288 tons of frozen meat from animals sacrificed in India during Eid al-Adha by the organizations was delivered to the Port of Beirut.

Following the completion of customs and official procedures, the meat was packaged and distributed to more than 800,000 people, primarily refugees and displaced families across Lebanon.

The organizations said they have continued providing assistance in food, health care, education and shelter since Oct. 7, 2023, as Lebanon endures one of the most severe humanitarian crises in recent years.