The Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change has invested over TL 6.2 trillion ($151 billion) over the past 23 years to make Turkish cities earthquake-resistant.

According to data obtained by Anadolu Agency (AA) from the Ministry, urban transformation efforts aimed at reducing disaster risks have continued nationwide since the Aug. 17, 1999, Marmara earthquake.

Hundreds of thousands of new housing units have been built under the Ministry’s coordination through the Housing Development Administration of Türkiye (TOKI). Supported by social facilities, these projects have contributed to creating safe living spaces.

Millions of individual units in high-risk areas and reserve development zones have been incorporated into the transformation process. Programs including rental assistance, project support, expropriation, service procurement, and interest support have been used to renew the building stock in earthquake-prone areas and implement modern urban planning standards.

TOKI has completed 1,292,270 earthquake-resistant housing units across Türkiye and put 63,596 social facilities into service. Construction of 396,686 housing units is ongoing.

Under the Urban Transformation Department, activities are underway in 291 high-risk areas and 1,063 reserve development zones. Since 2012, about 2.3 million individual units have been included in the transformation process.

Approximately TL 187 billion has been spent on rental assistance, project support, expropriation, service procurement, and interest support.

Istanbul has been a major focus of TOKI’s efforts. Since 2012, 923,000 units have been completed in the city, with 208,915 still under construction.

Under social housing campaigns, 6,305 units were allocated to Istanbul in the 50,000-unit campaign; 10,820 in the 100,000-unit campaign; and 50,210 in the 250,000-unit campaign.

Overall, TOKI has planned 155,663 social housing units in Istanbul, with 88,213 completed and delivered. Extended construction timelines in 11 provinces following the Marmara earthquake mean that most of 67,450 units are now nearing completion.