A “Türkiye Day” cultural event was held on Monday at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo to mark May 19, the Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day.

Organized with the support of the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) in Cairo, the event was attended by Turkish Ambassador to Egypt Salih Mutlu Şen, Azerbaijani Ambassador Ilham Bolukhov and Artoday Foundation founder and director Shereen Bedir.

The program featured live art performances, an Ebru (marbling) workshop and a seminar on environmental awareness in art. Tuğba Çelebi, a lecturer at Ankara University of Music and Fine Arts, delivered a presentation and the YEE introduced its initiatives supporting women artists and promoting the Turkish language globally.

Also launched at the museum was the “Empower Her Art Forum,” a contemporary art fair by the Artoday Foundation, supported by the YEE, drawing strong interest from attendees.

The event showcased 22 works in the Türkiye Pavilion, ranging from ceramics to paintings. Turkish artists Elçin Ünal, Ilgen Arzık, Özlem Kalkan Erenus, Nevin Yici, Selma Koç, Sema Barlas and Tuğba Çelebi represented Türkiye at the fair, attracting attention with their performances and exhibitions.