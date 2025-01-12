Under the coordination of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the 21st "Goodness Train" carrying humanitarian aid materials has arrived in Afghanistan on Jan. 11.

The "Goodness Train" was welcomed in Herat province by Türkiye's Herat Consul General Sinan Ilhan, Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) Deputy Secretary General Şükrü Can, Afghan Red Crescent Vice President Şahabettin Dilaver, and many Turkish and Afghan officials.

The train brought 4,000 tents, 43,000 blankets, 5,000 family kitchen sets, 10,000 food packages, as well as flour, clothing, hygiene and shelter materials, totaling approximately 730 tons of humanitarian aid, which will be distributed to needy families in various regions of the country.

In a statement from Türkiye's Embassy in Kabul on X, it was mentioned that in addition to essential humanitarian aid materials such as medicine and food, the shipments also included items to help the Afghan people cope with the harsh conditions of the winter season. These aids will be distributed in the country’s 34 provinces in the coming days.

The statement also said, "With the Goodness Train trips, which symbolize the Turkish people's support for the Afghan people, Türkiye will continue to stand by Afghanistan, as it always has, whenever needed."

The train, sent under AFAD's coordination, departed from Ankara for Afghanistan on Dec. 20.

The total amount of humanitarian aid sent to Afghanistan via 21 "Goodness Trains" from Türkiye has approached 10,000 tons.

Aid sent with previous trains has been distributed to tens of thousands of Afghan families in need.