Authorities in Antalya are stepping up traffic controls and deploying around 28,000 personnel to ensure the safe and smooth transportation of world leaders and international delegations attending the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) from Nov. 9 to 20.

Traffic across the city will be monitored in real time through helicopters, drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and camera systems, with footage transmitted to large screens at a central control center, authorities said.

Sedat Akyürek, deputy provincial police chief responsible for traffic, said special arrangements had been made along key routes to prevent congestion and ensure uninterrupted transport for heads of state, government leaders and other high-level guests.

The summit venue will be accessible via the D-400 highway, where lane restrictions have been introduced, particularly along the Antalya-Alanya route. The right lane toward Alanya will remain open to the public, while the left lane will be reserved for official convoys.

Certain vehicles will be prohibited from using the route between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Heavy vehicles, intercity buses, trucks weighing more than 3.5 tons and midibuses will be subject to the restrictions.

Around 600 buses branded for COP31 will provide free transportation from various points across the province to encourage public transport use. However, these buses will not use the D-400 highway on Nov. 10, 11 and 12, Akyürek said.

He urged residents to prioritize public transportation, avoid the D-400 highway unless necessary and postpone nonurgent trips where possible.

Traffic monitored around clock

Traffic inspections will continue both from the air and on the ground throughout the summit, with additional teams assigned by the General Directorate of Security's Traffic Department to support local units.

Footage from aerial surveillance and electronic monitoring systems established in cooperation with the municipality will be relayed to the traffic control center, allowing personnel to identify congestion and disruptions as they occur.

Teams on the ground will then be alerted to intervene quickly and ease traffic flow, Akyürek said.