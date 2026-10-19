Turkish authorities have detained 36 suspects in an investigation into an alleged illegal reproductive cell trade network operating across Türkiye and several foreign countries, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said Monday.

Judicial proceedings have been initiated against 53 suspects in a simultaneous operation conducted across 14 provinces, including Istanbul, targeting an alleged organized network that directed Turkish women abroad to sell their eggs for financial gain.

In a statement shared on social media, Gürlek said the investigation was launched after a tip submitted through Türkiye’s Presidential Communication Center (CIMER).

The Istanbul Anatolian Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office found evidence suggesting that illegal egg trading was being carried out in an organized manner, with connections to Türkiye, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Albania and Georgia.

Investigators examined phone traffic records, Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) records, international travel information and other evidence. The investigation found that 41 women had sold their eggs a total of 811 times, according to Gürlek.

The 53 suspects include an alleged ringleader, five alleged organizational managers, 41 women identified as donors, two obstetricians and gynecologists, and four travel organizers.

Gürlek said 36 suspects had been detained, while one was already in prison. Authorities are continuing efforts to apprehend 16 others, including seven believed to be abroad.

The minister said the government would continue to combat criminal networks that exploit women and disregard human dignity and bodily integrity.

“No financial gain can stand above human dignity and bodily integrity,” Gürlek said, adding that authorities would work to uncover all links to the alleged network and ensure those responsible are held accountable.