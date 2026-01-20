Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that 641 suspects were detained during the “Narkokapan-Izmir” operation carried out across 14 provinces.

Speaking at a press conference held at the ministry in Ankara on Tuesday, Yerlikaya shared details regarding the “Narkokapan-Izmir” operation as well as current security developments.

Stating that the operation conducted in Izmir on the previous day was the most comprehensive narcotics operation in the history of the Republic, Yerlikaya said the large-scale operation, coordinated from Izmir and implemented in 14 provinces, specifically targeted street-level drug dealers, commonly referred to as “pushers,” who attempt to poison neighborhoods and constitute the strategic distribution arm of drug trafficking networks.

Providing information on the preparation phase of the operation, Yerlikaya said: “Our field surveillance, technical preparations and intelligence efforts targeting these street dealers who prey particularly on our youth were carried out with the utmost precision. During this nearly four-month process, our teams meticulously identified where these suspects went, whom they contacted, and the methods they used to distribute drugs. Following the intelligence obtained, we launched our simultaneous operation yesterday morning before dawn.”

Yerlikaya underlined that the fight against narcotics continues with determination through a multi-layered and multidimensional strategy, stating that operations are conducted to dismantle every link in the supply chain, from criminal organization leaders to street-level dealers.

He emphasized that authorities are not only seizing narcotic substances but also dismantling supply networks and striking financial structures generated through organized crime.

“Street dealers are the hands, arms, eyes and ears of drug trafficking organizations on the ground. Through them, these networks reach the streets. With Narkokapan operations, we effectively cut off their operational capacity. We target the nerve endings of the drug trade and dismantle its distribution networks,” he said.

Yerlikaya noted that the “Narkokapan-Izmir” operation was supported by air and maritime units and involved 4,500 police officers, 956 operational teams and eight specially trained narcotics detection dogs.

He stated that simultaneous operations were carried out at 608 addresses across 14 provinces, resulting in the detention of 641 suspects. He added that the arrest rate of street dealers apprehended under Narkokapan operations has reached 95%.

Emphasizing the scale and coordination of the operation, Yerlikaya said such efforts demonstrate the police force’s high level of coordination, operational speed and unwavering determination.

He stressed that the fight against crime targeting public safety will continue with the same discipline and resolve. “Combating narcotics is not merely an internal security issue. It is a global security struggle. We have declared an all-out war on drugs. We are carrying out this fight not only for our country, but on behalf of humanity,” Yerlikaya said.

He added that under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and within the framework of the “Century of Türkiye” vision, the government aims to transform the country into an impenetrable fortress against narcotics trafficking.

The interior minister also reported that 43,524 people were arrested last year as part of nationwide anti-narcotics operations. He stated that during the current cabinet period, the number of arrests reached 100,509, adding that authorities seized 233 tons of narcotic substances and 278 million narcotic pills during the same period.

Yerlikaya further said that 357 drug trafficking organizations were dismantled, 46 of which operated internationally. He noted that 136 foreign suspects, including leaders and senior members of drug trafficking organizations who were subject to Red Notice alerts, were captured in Türkiye, while the extradition of 120 suspects wanted under Red Notices was secured.

Describing these figures as “historic,” Yerlikaya said authorities are fighting drug trafficking on all fronts in full coordination with all relevant institutions. He also stated that Türkiye continues to carry out joint narcotics operations with European countries and other international partners.

“Türkiye is no longer a country that merely follows in the fight against crime. It is now a country that leads, coordinates, shares intelligence and directs operational cooperation,” he said. “Whether they are organization leaders or street dealers, well-known figures or not, anyone involved in this crime will continue to face our determined response on behalf of our country and humanity,” he added.