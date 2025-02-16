Türkiye's Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change is creating a comprehensive plant guide for all 81 provinces to address climate change, desertification and erosion while enhancing urban green spaces.

Minister Murat Kurum announced that the project will document local plant species based on their climate and ecological characteristics, making it easier to select the most suitable plants for urban landscaping. The initiative is part of the "Natural Plant Guide for Urban Landscaping Project," led by the General Directorate of Combating Desertification and Erosion.

"We are preparing the plant guide for all 81 provinces, documenting the local plant species across Türkiye’s diverse regions according to their climate and ecological features," Kurum said. "This is a crucial step toward greening our country based on its natural plant cover."

The first phase of the project focuses on provinces in the Central Anatolia and Southeastern Anatolia regions, with plans to complete the guides for five additional geographical areas by the end of the year. The guides will help municipalities choose native plants that are climate-resilient and drought-resistant, supporting sustainable urban landscaping.

Türkiye, home to more than 12,000 plant taxa and over 3,000 endemic species, aims to promote the use of drought-tolerant, low-water-consuming plants in urban environments.

"We seek plants that are compatible with the climate and require minimal water consumption," said Kasım Yenigün, Director General of the Desertification and Erosion Combat Department. "This approach will ensure the sustainability and longevity of urban landscaping projects."

The project is expected to play a key role in building more resilient cities. It will help municipalities create green spaces that align with their regions’ environmental conditions.