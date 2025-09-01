The Türkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV) announced the completion of its Summer Camps, which were organized for students receiving scholarship support.

According to the foundation, 377 students participated in camps held in different provinces, spending the summer engaged in activities that contributed to their academic, social and cultural development.

The Undergraduate Male Student Camp, held in Ankara from July 20 to 26, was conducted under the theme "Walking to the Future with Knowledge and Wisdom: Family, Time and Values." The 72 participating students enhanced their reading, comprehension and interpretation skills through academic, social, cultural and sports activities.

The Undergraduate Female Student Camp took place at the Elmalıkent Campus of Istanbul 29 Mayıs University from July 20 to 26, with the same theme. At the camp, 218 scholarship students and dormitory residents participated in various activities and seminars that developed their academic, cultural and social skills.

Meanwhile, 13 male students participated in a camp for first-year university students and UIP (International Theology Project) preparation held at the Ankara Religious Higher Specialization Center of the Presidency of Religious Affairs from June 16 to July 25.

In Sakarya, 33 female students attended a scholarship-supported camp from June 30 to July 26.

The Graduate Thematic Summer Camp, held in Istanbul from Aug. 17 to 22 in collaboration with the TDV Islam Research Center (ISAM), was conducted under the theme "Knowledge in Islamic Tradition." In addition to academic seminars, the 41 participating master’s and doctoral students visited significant historical and spiritual sites in the city.