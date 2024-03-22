The Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) distributed a thousand food parcels in the city of Kirkuk, Iraq, as part of its Ramadan aid efforts.

Mahmut Temelli, the Humanitarian Aid Coordinator for Crisis Areas at Diyanet, stated to Anadolu Agency (AA) on Tuesday that they continue their Ramadan aid efforts in Türkiye and around the world, as they do every holy month of Ramadan.

Temelli stated that food aid has been ongoing in Kirkuk and its surroundings for the past five days, and they have distributed a total of a thousand food parcels as part of this effort.

He explained that they prepared food parcels to meet the daily kitchen needs of each family, and they distributed aid especially to disabled, orphaned, migrant and needy families.

Temelli also mentioned that they set up iftar tables, a dinner to mark the breaking of the daily fast, alongside the food aid, saying, "We brought together orphaned and needy families, especially in various neighborhoods and surroundings of Kirkuk, at iftar dinners."

Diyanet continues its aid around the world and has stepped up its efforts to an even higher level during the month of Ramadan.