The Turkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV) has provided clothes, shoes and food aid to 2,500 children across various cities in Pakistan. The distribution of aid aimed to bring happiness and relief to families during the holy month of Ramadan.

Under the leadership of TDV Pakistan team manager Muhammed Taha Kötan and accompanied by four officials, the organization ensured the well-being of children in the regions they visited as part of their Ramadan aid efforts.

During their outreach efforts, the TDV officials traversed numerous cities and villages, notably Karachi, where they distributed a range of gifts including clothes, shoes, candy, balloons and soccer balls to children in need.

Kötan highlighted the holistic approach taken by TDV, stating, "In addition to food aid and iftar programs, we make sure to allocate quality time for the children, engaging them in various activities as part of our Ramadan program."

Reflecting on the impact of the aid received, Dua Akhtar, a 4th-grade student whose family benefited from TDV's assistance, expressed gratitude for the Ramadan Bayram, also known as Eid al-Fitr, clothes and shoes provided. "I am very happy with the Eid clothes given to me. I would like to thank the people of Türkiye for this gift. No one has ever given me such a gift before. I really like this outfit," said Akhtar, eagerly anticipating wearing it on Ramadan Bayram.

Similarly, Ishal Bilal, another recipient of TDV's Eid gifts, conveyed his appreciation, expressing excitement about wearing his new clothes on Eid and thanking the generous donors from Turkiye.