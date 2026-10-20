Türkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV) has provided more than $66.4 million in humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in Gaza and neighboring countries since October 2023, supporting millions of people with food, shelter, health care and other essential services amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

TDV has allocated $66.4 million to its Palestine Emergency Humanitarian Aid Efforts since Oct. 7, 2023, reaching more than 16.1 million beneficiaries, according to a statement released by the foundation.

The foundation's assistance covers a broad range of needs, including food supplies, accommodation, medical treatment, medication, clean water, cash assistance and social support, as it seeks to alleviate the humanitarian crisis affecting Palestinians.

TDV delivers aid through three channels, including cooperation with partner organizations operating in Gaza, the transportation of supplies by truck from Jordan and Egypt, and maritime shipments coordinated with Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay).

Ships carrying humanitarian assistance depart from Mersin and travel to Egypt's El-Arish Port, from where supplies are intended for delivery to Gaza. The foundation also procures relief materials through partner organizations operating inside the enclave to distribute them directly to people in need.

Medical, educational assistance

TDV has expanded its support to include medical equipment and treatment for Palestinians injured in the conflict. Its health care efforts include providing hearing aids, wheelchairs and crutches, as well as helping cover surgery and medication costs for injured patients in Gaza and Egypt.

The foundation also assists Palestinians who have been forced to leave Gaza or travel abroad for medical treatment. Those brought to Türkiye for treatment receive financial assistance and rental support, with aid also provided to family members accompanying them.

In education, TDV distributed school bags containing notebooks, pens and other stationery supplies to 1,000 children from families in need who were preparing to start school in Gaza.

The foundation has also carried out restoration work on water wells to improve access to clean water, one of the most pressing needs in the enclave.

According to the foundation's figures, Gaza received the largest share of the assistance, with $41.68 million allocated to operations inside the territory.

Egypt received $22.07 million, while $2.46 million was allocated to assistance in Türkiye and $187,200 to operations in Jordan.

The total expenditure reached $66,400,318, with the foundation reporting that its humanitarian activities had provided support to 16,174,367 beneficiaries since the emergency aid campaign began.