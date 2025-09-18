The Türkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV) will provide educational support to a total of 8,000 students from both Türkiye and abroad this year.

Since 1992, TDV has continued to support several communities in the fields of education and culture.

Through the educational programs organized by TDV, more than 1,000 international students from 114 countries come to Türkiye each year to receive education.

Within its international education activities, TDV provided scholarships and educational support to 9,376 students last year, and 19,600 students who have received scholarships so far have graduated.

Continuing its support for Turkish and related communities living abroad through scholarships and educational programs, the foundation will this year provide educational support to 8,000 students.

Among this year’s scholarship recipients will be 700 Palestinian students who are unable to access education in their countries due to Israeli attacks.

Through its scholarships, TDV not only meets the financial needs of students but also supports their academic, professional, and cultural development.

The foundation covers students’ basic needs, including transportation, healthcare, books, and stationery, while also organizing programs such as semester and summer camps, symposiums, conferences, seminars, language courses, vocational programs, art workshops, and cultural trips to enhance students’ knowledge and skills.