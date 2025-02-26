Ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, the Türkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV) has extended its support to 800 families in need across Uzbekistan by distributing food aid.

As part of TDV’s Ramadan initiative, the food packages were delivered to representatives of the Vaqf Solidarity Fund, operating under the Uzbekistan Muslim Religious Administration, and the Uzbekistan Turkish National Cultural Center by Religious Services Counselor Mahmut Türk at Türkiye’s Embassy in Tashkent.

Of the 800 food packages prepared, 700 will be distributed to families in need in the Karakalpakstan region, while 100 packages will be allocated to low-income Ahıska Turks.

Religious Services Counselor Mahmut Türk stated that the aid aims to enrich the tables of families, contribute to their well-being and encourage a spirit of sharing during Ramadan.

Mircalal Kasimov, a representative of the Vaqf Solidarity Fund’s Foreign Relations Department, expressed gratitude to TDV and Türkiye for their continuous Ramadan food assistance, emphasizing that this annual support greatly benefits Uzbek families in need.

Each food package includes essential dry goods such as flour, sunflower oil, rice, pasta, tea and sugar, ensuring that families have basic necessities during the holy month.

The Türkiye Diyanet Foundation continues its tradition of providing humanitarian aid worldwide, reinforcing solidarity and goodwill through its Ramadan assistance programs.