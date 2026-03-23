The Türkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV) scaled its Ramadan operations to deliver humanitarian assistance to 6,222,561 beneficiaries through a coordinated portfolio of domestic and international initiatives.

According to the foundation, the 2026 Ramadan aid campaign, executed in strategic partnership with the Presidency of Religious Affairs under the theme “Do Not Forget Your Brothers, You Are the One Expected” achieved broad geographic reach across Türkiye and 86 countries, engaging millions of recipients.

Across the Ramadan period, TDV’s integrated aid framework ensured that 6,222,561 individuals benefited from its programs spanning both national and global markets.

Within Türkiye, the foundation operationalized large-scale distribution channels, delivering 456,175 shopping cards valued at TL 2,000 ($45) each, alongside 238,297 donor-funded food packages, effectively channeling resources to priority households in need.

Additionally, 21,460 Eid clothing assistance cards were delivered, including 3,940 allocated to victims affected by the Feb. 6, 2023, earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş, southern Türkiye.

At the “Table of Goodness” set up in the courtyard of Kocatepe Mosque in Ankara, an average of 2,500 iftar meals were prepared daily. These meals were also distributed to youth centers, universities and various locations based on demand.

As a result, 72,500 people in Ankara benefited from iftar meals during Ramadan, while a total of 272,000 people were served nationwide through similar initiatives.

Youth iftar programs were held in 12 provinces, while student iftars took place in five cities with large scholarship student populations. Additional iftar programs were organized nationwide on March 5, World Orphans Day, and March 13, marking TDV’s anniversary.

The foundation also supported those unable to reach iftar on time due to traffic, distributing 20,000 meal packages in Ankara and 65,000 across the country via its branches.

A total of 25,000 copies of the Quran were distributed nationwide during Ramadan, bringing the total number of beneficiaries within Türkiye to 3,945,650.

Abroad, TDV carried out aid activities in 86 countries and 442 regions, distributing food packages, shopping cards, Eid clothing, iftar meals and copies of the Quran.

These efforts included 226,542 food packages, 46,226 sets of Eid clothing, iftar meals for 1,097,975 people, and 5,140 shopping assistance cards.

Through its international operations, a total of 2,276,911 people received support.

In the Haremeyn region, the foundation provided iftar meals to 11,250 people – 9,000 in Mecca and 2,250 in Medina – throughout Ramadan.

Since Oct. 7, TDV has intensified its emergency humanitarian efforts in Gaza. During Ramadan, it established “Tables of Goodness” and distributed iftar meals to civilians struggling to survive in tent camps.

With 20,000 meals served daily, a total of 595,180 people benefited from these iftar distributions.

The foundation also delivered 9,500 sets of Eid clothing and 19,000 food packages in Gaza. In addition, tent mosques were set up to replace three mosques destroyed in Israeli bombardments, enabling communal worship.

In the West Bank, TDV distributed 500 sets of Eid clothing, provided iftar meals for 1,000 people, and delivered 3,000 food packages.

Beyond Ramadan aid, TDV distributed 63,000 copies of the Quran in six languages across 38 countries under its “Let My Gift Be the Quran” initiative.

The foundation also launched 18 water wells and charitable fountains, along with six mosques, in eight countries.

Furthermore, through 10 projects implemented in eight countries, TDV provided food, clothing and educational supplies to 3,980 orphans.