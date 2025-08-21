Since October 2023, the Türkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV) has delivered nearly $35 million in humanitarian aid to Gaza.

According to a statement from the foundation, the TDV continues its humanitarian efforts in Gaza, where destruction and a humanitarian crisis have occurred due to Israel’s attacks.

From the very beginning of the attacks, the TDV was among the first organizations to carry out humanitarian aid in Gaza through local civil society organizations it cooperates with.

The TDV continues its aid efforts to Gaza through three different channels. Purchases made through partner organizations within Gaza allow aid to reach those in need in northern and southern Gaza, while assistance obtained from Egypt is delivered via trucks through the Rafah border crossing.

Under the coordination of the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), humanitarian support is also provided through ships sent from Mersin, Türkiye, to the El-Arish Port in Egypt.

The TDV regularly delivers food, drinking water, clothing, shelter, medical supplies, hygiene kits, medicine, medical equipment, and mother and baby products to those in need.

So far, 79,350 food packages and 21,550 hygiene kits have been distributed in Gaza. Hot meals have been provided to 1.5 million people, 3.4 tons of drinking water distributed, and bread delivered to 2,295,000 people. Additionally, 16,000 beds, pillows, mats, and blankets, and 2,200 tents have been provided to those in need.

Hospitals have received 50,000 liters of fuel, and 50,000 people have benefited from medicine and medical aid. Cash assistance has been given to 173,790 families, and distributions of disaster kits and wheelchairs have been carried out.

Including Ramadan and Qurban (sacrifice) Bayram aid, a total of 7,746,424 humanitarian aid items have been delivered in Gaza to date.

Routine daily distributions include hot meals for 3,000 people and 75 tons of clean drinking water.

The total aid delivered to Gaza by the TDV has reached 926 truckloads, and the overall value of humanitarian aid under the “Palestine Emergency Aid Operations” has approached $35 million.