A 74-year-old volunteer living in the U.K. has spent more than two decades helping deliver humanitarian assistance to communities in need across Africa through the Türkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV).

Mehmet Şahin, who moved from Istanbul to London 47 years ago, has become known as TDV's oldest volunteer after dedicating the past 23 years to charitable work. Since retiring in 2002, Şahin has played an active role in the foundation's humanitarian activities, particularly across the African continent.

Since 2003, he has participated in aid missions in 22 African countries, helping distribute donations from philanthropists in Türkiye and the U.K. His work has included overseeing proxy sacrifice campaigns, supporting orphaned children, helping establish water wells and delivering food aid during Ramadan.

Despite his age, Şahin continues to travel thousands of kilometers each year to reach disadvantaged communities. Most recently, he joined TDV's proxy sacrifice donation campaign in Nigeria, where he helped facilitate the distribution of meat from more than 1,500 sacrificial animals donated through fundraising efforts in the U.K.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Şahin said humanitarian work gives purpose to his life and allows him to support vulnerable communities.

"The assistance provided by our brothers and sisters in Türkiye and abroad brings hope to people here. In Africa, many people express their appreciation for Türkiye's support. Last year, we helped facilitate 1,250 sacrifice donations, and this year we exceeded that figure, reaching more than 1,500 donations through our U.K. group," he said.

Şahin noted that Nigeria was the 22nd African country he had visited as part of humanitarian missions and said he plans to continue his efforts with a trip to Somalia in June.

"If I sit still, I feel older," he said. "This work makes me happy. I try to deliver the charitable contributions of people in the U.K. to those in need, and seeing the impact of that support motivates me to continue."

TDV Nigeria Coordinator Arif Kılıçoğlu described Şahin as an important figure within the organization and a source of inspiration for other volunteers.

"He lives not for himself but for others. He supports every campaign and encourages people around him to contribute as well. Having him with us is a great source of motivation," Kılıçoğlu said.

Fellow volunteer Avni Ongun said Şahin's commitment inspires younger generations to become involved in humanitarian work.

"Mehmet inspires all of us. His dedication and energy encourage us to do more," Ongun said.