Türkiye has donated advanced cameras and live broadcast equipment to Somalia’s national media to help enhance the country’s communication and public broadcasting capacity.

The equipment was handed over by Turkish Ambassador to Somalia Alper Aktaş during a ceremony held on Sunday in the capital, Mogadishu.

According to Somali Information Minister Daud Aweis, the state-of-the-art systems will significantly strengthen the operations of Somalia’s national media institutions.

“This donation will enable us to improve our communication systems and advance key national agendas,” Aweis said, expressing gratitude to the Turkish government and the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) for their consistent support.

TIKA’s coordinator in Somalia, Zafer Eski and officials from both countries attended the handover ceremony.

In a statement following the event, the Turkish Embassy in Mogadishu said the donation included “modern camera equipment provided to Somali National Television (SNTV), which operates under the Somali Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, through TIKA.”

Since beginning operations in Somalia in 2011, TIKA has implemented more than 500 development projects, contributing to the country’s progress in health care, agriculture, education and infrastructure.

Somalia and Türkiye established a close partnership in 2011, when President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, then prime minister, became the first non-African leader to visit Somalia in more than two decades.

Since that historic visit, Türkiye’s humanitarian and development assistance to Somalia has exceeded $1 billion, encompassing projects that continue to strengthen Somalia’s institutions and public services.