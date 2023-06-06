Türkiye has emerged as a prominent force in Europe in the field of stem cell transplants, thanks to its yearly advancements, and has joined the level of developed countries, a top expert said Tuesday.

"Türkiye is the rising star of Europe with stem cell transplants reaching 5,000 annually. Today, we have reached 60-70 per million in stem cell transplants," said Fevzi Altuntaş, president of the World Apheresis Association (WAA).

On the sidelines of the Hematological Rare Diseases Congress in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Altuntaş told Anadolu Agency (AA) that more than a decade ago Türkiye was in the category of developing countries in stem cell transplantation.

The country has reached the level of Western countries with its research, education and investment efforts of universities, academics and the private sector, he said.

This is an indicator of the importance and investment that Türkiye gives to health, he added.

In addition to stem cell transplantation, Türkiye has emerged as a leading destination for cancer treatment worldwide, he said.

He emphasized that participation in clinical trials, which are important in both stem cell transplantation and cancer treatment, should be encouraged.

Türkiye will have a better place in the health sector by following the innovations instantly, he added.