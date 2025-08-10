The Ministry of Family and Social Services has announced an increase in the number of businesses providing discount support to young people under the “Marriage Support Project for Young People.”

The project, launched last year as part of the Family and Youth Fund, was established to strengthen and support the family institution, protect young people from social risks and contribute to their personal development.

It offers interest-free loans of TL 150,000 ($3,688.66), repayable over 48 months with a two-year grace period. In addition, couples benefit from pre- and post-marriage training provided by experts at Provincial Directorates of Family and Social Services and Social Service Centers.

On April 30, cooperation protocols were signed between the ministry and participating businesses to provide additional advantages for project beneficiaries. Through these collaborations, young couples preparing for marriage can now access further discounts, ranging from 10% to 35%, on various products and services needed for their wedding preparations.

Following the latest partnerships, the number of businesses offering discount support has reached 1,098 at the local level and 39 nationally.

Couples benefiting from the Family and Youth Fund can obtain a special discount code through the e-Government system, allowing them to take advantage of exclusive offers arranged under the project.