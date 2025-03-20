As part of the colorectal (large intestine) cancer screening program, which is provided free of charge every two years for individuals aged 50-70 by the Ministry of Health, 2.7 million fecal occult blood test kits were used in 2024.

According to information compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA) from the Ministry of Health’s data in recognition of National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, colorectal cancer is among the most common types of cancer worldwide and in Türkiye.

Globally, 1.9 million new colorectal cancer cases and over 900,000 deaths related to this cancer were recorded in a single year.

The incidence of the disease is higher in Europe, North America, Russia, Australia and New Zealand compared to Asia and Africa. Dietary habits, environmental factors and genetic predisposition play a significant role in this geographical difference.

Colorectal cancer is rare among individuals under 40, but cases start increasing from the 40-50 age range. Around 85% of cases are detected in individuals aged 50 and above.

In Türkiye, colorectal cancer ranks as the third most common type of cancer among both men and women.

Polyps and cancers in the large intestine often do not show symptoms until they grow significantly. Therefore, screening programs are crucial for early diagnosis. Through these programs, it is possible to detect and treat precancerous (premalignant) adenomatous polyps and early-stage localized cancers.

Under the National Standards for Colorectal Cancer Screening Program in Türkiye, individuals aged 50-70 receive free screenings every two years using fecal occult blood test kits at Cancer Early Diagnosis, Screening and Training Centers (KETEM), Healthy Life Centers (SHM) and Family Health Centers (ASM) operating under Community Health Centers (TSM).

Additionally, a colonoscopy every 10 years is recommended for individuals in this age group. Those who receive positive test results are referred to relevant health care institutions for further examination.

As part of cancer screening efforts in Türkiye, 2.7 million fecal occult blood tests were conducted in 2024.

Risk factors for colorectal cancer include being overweight or obese, lack of physical activity, excessive consumption of processed or red meat, and tobacco and alcohol use.

A family history of colorectal cancer or polyps and a history of inflammatory bowel disease are also considered risk factors.

Key preventive measures include maintaining a healthy weight, limiting red and processed meat consumption, eating fresh vegetables, fruits and whole grains, increasing fiber intake, engaging in physical activity, and avoiding smoking and alcohol.