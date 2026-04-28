A new regulation issued by the Ministry of Health has expanded the scope of traditional and complementary medicine (GETAT) practices in Türkiye, making access to such services easier for citizens and broadening the range of health care institutions where they can be offered.

Published in the Official Gazette on Tuesday, the updated “Traditional and Complementary Medicine Practices Regulation” simplifies the conditions for establishing GETAT practice units and centers. The ministry said the move aims to create a more effective and sustainable service structure within the health care system.

Under the new rules, GETAT services will no longer be limited to designated rooms. Instead, they can now be provided in all treatment rooms and inpatient wards of health care institutions that include GETAT units or centers, significantly increasing service capacity.

The regulation also allows GETAT application centers, capable of serving more specialized and high-risk patient groups, to be established in state hospitals and private hospitals with at least 100-bed capacity.

Authorities say this change is intended to expand nationwide access to traditional and complementary treatment options.

In addition, the ministry confirmed that 15 official guidelines prepared on GETAT practices, based on scientific studies and clinical experience, will now serve as the standard framework for all applications. Published in June 2025, these guidelines aim to ensure uniformity and safety across all procedures.

The scope of institutions offering GETAT services has also been widened. Family health centers, health care professional service units and home health care services will now be able to establish GETAT application units. Dental practices have also been included in the system, allowing certified dentists to perform selected GETAT procedures such as acupuncture, phytotherapy, cupping, ozone therapy and other approved methods.

The regulation further introduces provisions for osteopathy, chiropractic and reflexology. Certified physicians and physiotherapists trained at ministry-authorized GETAT education centers will be able to perform osteopathy and chiropractic applications, while reflexology will be carried out by certified health care workers with assistance from elderly and home care technicians.

According to the ministry, all practitioners must complete approved training programs and obtain certification. Non-physician personnel will only be able to carry out procedures under the supervision and direction of a physician.

The updated framework is designed to strengthen safety, standardization, and accessibility in traditional and complementary medicine practices across Türkiye.