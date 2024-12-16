The Yunus Emre Institute and the Istanbul Provincial Directorate of National Education have signed "Sister School" protocols with schools in Romania where Turkish is taught as part of the "My Choice Is Turkish Project."

According to a statement from the Provincial Directorate of National Education, the protocols signed during the ceremony aim to transform educational, cultural and linguistic collaborations into concrete actions for the future.

Speaking at the event, Yunus Emre Institute's Director of Education, Associate Professor Emrah Boylu, emphasized that the protocols represent a significant step toward making Turkish a more visible and preferred language on the international stage. Boylu noted that the educational bridge established between Türkiye and Romania would open a new window for young generations on the global linguistic map, allowing Turkish to resonate with its rich linguistic heritage, historical depth and literary richness in various geographies.

Boylu pointed out that cultural interaction extends beyond language learning and includes sharing art, history, literature and traditional values. He believed this cooperation would help establish a shared cultural foundation for both societies.

Özcan Türkoğlu, deputy director of the Istanbul Provincial Directorate of National Education, remarked on Turkish's historical spread across diverse geographies, stating, "The My Choice Is Turkish Project lays the groundwork for our language to be more strongly represented on international platforms. This collaboration with Romania will go beyond teaching the language, fostering cultural exchange, joint projects and mutual visits, which will enhance our students' understanding of tolerance, peace and multiculturalism."

Deputy Director Mehmet Nezir Eryarsoy highlighted the importance of Turkish being embraced as a language of peace and friendship. He noted that the protocols would strengthen the educational bridge between the two countries, preparing students to become well-equipped individuals who respect each other's cultures and learn from one another.

Romanian Ministry of Education representative Vildan Bormambet mentioned the growing interest in learning Turkish in Romania. Bormambet emphasized that the protocols would deepen mutual understanding between the two cultures. "Students in Romania gain the opportunity to discover Türkiye's history, culture, literature and way of life by learning Turkish. Through this agreement, our students will become cultural ambassadors who will further strengthen the friendship between the two countries in the future," she said.

The protocols, signed with the participation of Mustafa Yıldız, Director of the Yunus Emre Institute in Romania, are regarded as a significant milestone in the educational cooperation between Türkiye and Romania.

The agreements are expected to bring students and teachers together through joint projects, increase cultural and linguistic interaction and foster closer ties between the two nations.

As part of the protocols, programs such as student-teacher exchanges, online lessons, cultural events, collaborative projects and mutual visits will be implemented to improve language practice.

This will allow students learning Turkish to not only practice the language but also gain deeper insights into Türkiye's cultural, historical and social fabric.