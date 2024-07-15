In Türkiye, where the average June temperature rose by 3.6 degrees to 25.4 degrees Celsius (77.72 degrees Fahrenheit), the hottest June in 53 years was experienced.

Extreme maximum temperatures were recorded in 65 centers, breaking temperature records.

According to the monthly temperature evaluation data of the General Directorate of Meteorology, the average June temperature in Türkiye, where the 1991-2020 normal is 21.8 degrees, was 25.4 degrees in June 2024.

In June, the average temperatures were within seasonal norms around Doğubayazıt, eastern Türkiye, while they were above seasonal norms in other regions of the country.

June 2024 was recorded as 3.6 degrees above the June average of the 1991-2020 norms. The average June temperature of 2024 was 2 degrees higher than the June temperature of 2019, which was the closest in terms of this figure.

The average temperature of June 2024 was recorded as the hottest June in the last 53 years. In June 2024, average temperatures ranged from 21-24 degrees in the northern coastal regions, 27-33 degrees in the southern coastal regions, and 30-36 degrees in the southeastern regions of the country.

The average maximum temperatures of June 2024 were 3.3 degrees above the 1991-2020 maximum temperature norms. The average minimum temperatures of June 2024 were 2.6 degrees above the 1991-2020 minimum temperature norms. In June 2024, 65 new extreme maximum temperatures and 1 new minimum temperature were recorded.

Some of the centers where extreme maximum temperatures were recorded in June are:

Isparta 40 degrees, 3.8 degrees above normal; Uşak 40 degrees, 3.4 degrees above normal; Senirkent 39.6 degrees, 2 degrees above normal; Tefenni 38.4 degrees, 1.9 degrees above normal; Sivrihisar 37.4 degrees, 1.6 degrees above normal; Adıyaman 43 degrees, 1.5 degrees above normal; Eğirdir 38.2 degrees, 2.2 degrees above normal; Burdur 40.9 degrees, 2.2 degrees above normal; Viranşehir 45.3 degrees, 1.3 degrees above normal; Silifke 42.3 degrees, 1 degree above normal and Mut 43.6 degrees, 1.5 degrees above normal.