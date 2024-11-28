Türkiye is reportedly taking steps to protect children from the risks of social media by working on regulations to restrict access for children under 13. The Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) is drafting a proposal to ban children under 13 from using social media platforms, while the Ministry of Family and Social Services is collaborating with the Turkish Parliament to limit smartphone usage for children in the same age group.

On Wednesday, Abdülkerim Gün, deputy chairman of the BTK, shared details during a presentation to the Parliament's Peer Bullying Subcommittee, noting similar measures in other countries, such as the U.S. state of Florida, where children under 13 are prohibited from using social media, and Australia, where a law restricting access for children under 16 is nearing approval.

Accordingly, the BTK has proposed changes to the country’s 5651 Law on Regulating Broadcasts on the Internet.

"We are currently working on a proposal to prohibit middle school-aged children, those below the 8th grade, from accessing social media applications and networks," Gün said.

Eda Şirnevai, director of the Child Services General Directorate's Preventive and Protective Services Department, also highlighted efforts to restrict smartphone usage among children under 13.

Professor Tuncay Dilci, speaking at the committee, noted that many countries already impose similar restrictions and suggested Türkiye consider implementing them as well.

The Ministry of Family and Social Services has also been researching global examples of children's use of social media and smartphones. In their report, some of these include: